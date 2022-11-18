Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Seven Pilot Programs Testing Out Guaranteed Income in California
California is giving those in need a critical boost with guaranteed income. Seven pilot programs across the state will be getting a share of $25-million. The grant money will support almost two-thousand people, including former foster kids and pregnant women. They’ll receive up to 12-hundred dollars a month for about a year. The goal is to relieve financial and emotional stress, while helping others become self sufficient.
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Searches for New Ambulance Provider
Sonoma County is resuming its search for a new ambulance provider. The state agency in charge of emergency medical services recently approved its local contract requirements. That means the county can now start accepting proposals from ambulance companies. County officials will accept proposals until March 1st. The new contract is expected to begin in January of 2024, when the agreement with current ambulance provider AMR expires. The company that is chosen will serve an area spanning nearly half the county, with a population of more than 238-thousand people.
ksro.com
7 Million Californians Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving
This week is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in California since 2019. AAA forecasts seven-million more people hitting the road and traveling by air for Thanksgiving than last year. A AAA spokesperson tells the Press Democrat tomorrow afternoon is the start of the peak travel period, and anyone driving out of town should leave as early as possible. During a ten-day period that ends next Monday, about 20-thousand travelers are expected to pass through Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. That’s about the same amount as last year at Thanksgiving time.
ksro.com
Couple Leaves $2.7-Million to Sonoma Land Trust
A Sonoma County couple left half their estate to the Sonoma Land Trust. The Press Democrat reports that Sharon and Dick Schlegeris, who have passed away, have bestowed $2.7-million dollars to the nonprofit that owns and manages land in Sonoma County. The Schlegeris’ were outdoor enthusiasts who lived in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont neighborhood. Shannon Nichols, director of philanthropy for the land trust, said in a statement “There is no higher compliment than to be included in a person’s legacy and knowing that their love for nature will carry on through our work and mission.” Sharon died in 2021 and Dick passed away in January this year.
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
ksro.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Held in Santa Rosa As Country Reels from Shooting in Colorado
Sunday night marked the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil in Santa Rosa. Dozens of people marched on Old Courthouse Square to recognize the lives of people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event was organized by TransLife, a support group for members of the transgender and gender-expansive communities. Those in attendance also honored the victims of Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and 25 were injured in the shooting.
ksro.com
Micah’s Hugs Hosting Two Upcoming Training Sessions on Narcan
A non profit started by Sebastopol parents will host two training sessions on the use of Narcan next week. Micah and Michelle Sawyer started Michah’s Hugs after the 2019 death of their son Micah Jr. from an fentanyl overdose. The sessions hosted by Micah’s Hugs will distribute two doses of Narcan nasal spray to every attendee and teach them how to administer the emergency Naloxone treatment. The sessions are next Tuesday night at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, and next Wednesday night at the Monte Rio Community Center. Attendance is limited for both sessions.
ksro.com
Petaluma Council Member Healy Seen Removing Political Signs After Election
Petaluma police confirm they are looking into the removal of campaign signs by a city council member. Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy faced backlash on social media recently after he had been observed removing campaign signs that weren’t his the day after the midterm elections. Healy told the Argus-Courier that it’s something he’s done in the past and no one had previously complained about it. City council candidate John Hanania went to the police about the issue, accusing Healy of theft. Petaluma police told the newspaper there is an “active investigation going on,” but no details are able to be released at this time.
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
ksro.com
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
SUV Flips Over in Windsor; Driver May be Arrested for DUI
A Windsor man had to be extricated from his SUV after flipping the vehicle at least once on northbound 101. The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight. Cops got calls about the overturned vehicle and they had to pull the driver, Cristian Reyes, out of the SUV which had landed on its wheels facing west and sitting in two lanes of the freeway. Reyes told officers that he didn’t remember how the crash happened. Officers determined that Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is in the hospital with major injuries and may face DUI charges.
ksro.com
Thanksgiving Tips from Chef Dustin Valette and a Maple Glazed Duck Recipe
KSRO’s Michelle Marques and Larry Olson speak with Chef Dustin Valette from The Matheson and Valette in Healdsburg giving us tips for Thanksgiving and the Holidays along with a recipe for Maple Glazed Duck (see below). Maple Glazed Liberty Farms Duck. Roasted Butternut Squash / Toasted Pepitas / Violet...
ksro.com
Two Drivers Arrested After Chases in Petaluma
Petaluma Police arrested two drivers in separate chases last week. On Wednesday afternoon, an officer saw a vehicle lose traction on Ely Blvd at Capistrano Way and then speed away. The officer gave chase losing sight of the vehicle on Garfield Drive, but then found it parked and unoccupied on Wren Lane. After searching the area, officers found and arrested 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ramirez Saucedo for reckless driving, evading police, and obstructing a police officer.
