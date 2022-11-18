Read full article on original website
Adopt Stray For Just $29 With This Black Friday Deal
2022 has been a year of martial arts masters, vampire-slaying cowboys, and tarnished warriors, but Stray and its adorable feline has been a standout release in a crowded calendar. In case you missed it when it first came out, now's a great time to adopt Stray and bring it home, as the PS5 and PS4 game is just $29 right now on Amazon and GameStop as part of Black Friday promotions.
The DioField Chronicle Is Down To $40 At Amazon And Best Buy
Square Enix’s real-time strategy RPG The Diofield Chronicle is on sale for $40 (down from $60) at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers offer the $20 discount for physical PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch copies. 2022 has been a banner year for strategy-RPGs, but The Diofield Chronicle is...
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Dying Light 2 Is Just $20 At Walmart Right Now
Though Dying Light 2 has had a few big discounts since launch back in February, this week's deal on Dying Light 2 is most likely the best price you'll see for the game during Black Friday. At Walmart, you can grab Dying Light 2 for just $20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Cozy Discount For Black Friday
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $39 at Amazon and Best Buy currently. For this deal, you can grab either the digital or the physical versions of the game. The digital version is a buck more at $40, but you're getting an awesome deal regardless. New Horizons almost never goes on sale, so scoop this up while you can.
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania
God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals So Far (November 21)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday Xbox deals are widely available now at major retailers. You can save big on a wide variety of games and accessories, with many of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One products discounted to their lowest prices ever. To help you sort through the chaos, we've rounded up the best Xbox Black Friday deals available now. We will continue to update this roundup as more deals go live.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
God of War For PC Drops To Its Lowest Price Yet
God of War Ragnarok might be tearing through the PS5 and PS4 charts right now, but if you're on PC and you want to see what all the fuss is about, then this Black Friday deal will get you up to speed. Over on Fanatical, the PC port of 2018's God of War is just $30.50, the lowest price yet for a phenomenal game that was previously a PlayStation exclusive.
Save Up To $20 At Amazon With Spin And Win Promo, Here's How
As part of its Black Friday sales bonanza, Amazon has launched a new "Spin & Win" promotion where shoppers can virtually spin a dial in the Amazon app for a chance to win up to $20 off their next purchase. The prizes include $5, $10, or $20 off a purchase...
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games
The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Ubisoft Is Back On Steam, With Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launching December 6
After a years long absence, it seems Ubisoft is once again set to release some of its games on Steam, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed that two additional titles, the city-builder Anno 1800 and the free-to-play roller derby title Roller Champions, will also be released on Steam in the near future.
