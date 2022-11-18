Read full article on original website
Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday
It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest. Suspect nailed on felony charges. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An adult man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Sat. November 19, 2022,…
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 21: Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 51, was arrested on the 100 block of N.E. 2nd Street and charged with second-degree theft (shoplifting $101-$1,000), and first-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 20: Bryan Carl Cook, 59, was arrested on the 1300 block...
Kennewick man identified as victim in homicide investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have identified a Kennewick man who they said was found shot to death on November 19. Authorities said Mark Jurgens, 67, was found dead from what looked like an apparent gunshot wound. Kennewick officers were called to a home on the 4100 block of West 3rd Avenue for a report of a medical assist. However, when...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for man in jail for shooting trooper
WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 is set to stand trial January 24, 2023. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was originally scheduled to be tried next week, but on Nov. 9 he signed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial.
KIMA TV
Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police
The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects
It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located. Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning. Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around...
Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous. Justin Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County in 1993....
ifiberone.com
WSP: 3 injured in crash after impaired driver runs stop sign near Warden
WARDEN — Three people were injured in a collision after a suspected impaired driver allegedly ran a stop sign at state Route 17 near Warden. Timothy A. Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 1998 Cadillac west on Road 6, approaching SR 17 late Friday night. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on SR 17.
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
