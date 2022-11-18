Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes crushed in finale by UNI, pledge contract extension to Nielson after
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For better and worse, the finale of an otherwise forgettable South Dakota Coyote football season will be remembered for a while thanks to what happened on the field against Northern Iowa and what happened off it after. The Coyotes gave up 42 points in...
West Sioux falls to Van Meter in 1A title game
West Sioux's quest for a third State Title came up short in the Iowa 1A State Championship as they fell to Van Meter for the second straight season, 35-7.
Plainsman
Miller rallies for win in state opener
SIOUX FALLS — The second-seeded Miller Rustlers dug themselves out of a two-sets to none, somewhat self-inflicted deficit to power through and survive with a five-set win over the No. 7 Platte/Geddes Black Panthers in the opening round of the Class “A” State volleyball tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claims first state title since 2006
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After Central Lyon/George-Little Rock fell in the title game and lost in the quarterfinal round to rival West Lyon, CL/G-LR has been on a mission. They’ve won 12 games by double-digit margins leading up to the title game against another undefeated team in Williamsburg. The defense of both teams starred in […]
SportsZone Saturday: State football championships; SDSU football; World Cup preview
The state football championships have concluded, SDSU football awaits its postseason draw and the World Cup kicks off soon.
msumdragons.com
MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
kbhbradio.com
2022 State Volleyball Championships, Semifinal and Consolation Semifinal Results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The semifinals and the consolation semifinals of the 2022 state high school volleyball championships took place from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday. Six teams punched tickets to state title games while others battled for placement positioning. All three championship sessions...
CBS Sports
South Dakota State vs. Stephen F. Austin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 2-1; South Dakota State 2-2 After a three-game homestand, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be on the road. They will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Stephen F. Austin now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
performance-radio.com
SD HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION HONORS TWO HURON SUPPORTERS
The final day of the South Dakota State Volleyball Championships brings some recognition for two Huron residents. Jeff Duffy of Performance Radio and longtime voice of the Huron Tigers and longtime head coach for the Huron Volleyball program Shelly Buddenhagen will receive those honors today in Sioux Falls. Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, Dan Swartos talks about the recognition.
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
stormlakeradio.com
New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake
A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
wnax.com
Westside Park Problems
Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
KELOLAND TV
Only one more day of cold: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, November 18
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are cold, with temperatures much below average for the middle of November. With temperatures in the low 20s, we are 20° below average in Sioux Falls today. Skies will slowly start filling with clouds this afternoon and we will hang on to those into tonight. We also have stronger north and west winds across KELOLAND, these are helping keep us cold.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls wants big improvements for city pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While snow may be falling across Sioux Falls this week, the Parks and Recreation Department has summer on its mind. This week, the department hosted the third touch point with the public to discuss the future of Sioux Falls pools. The meetings, which began in September, are incorporating public feedback into potential design ideas for Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan Park pools.
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
gowatertown.net
Glacial Lakes Energy donates $100,000 toward construction of The DEX
Huron, SD – The South Dakota State Fair is excited to announce Glacial Lakes Energy’s $100,000 contribution to the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX. The DEX is a new, multipurpose livestock and equestrian complex at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. “Glacial Lakes Energy is proud to support...
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
dakotanewsnow.com
First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
KELOLAND TV
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
