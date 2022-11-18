Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Fire Department receives certification in pet first aid course
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield pets — as well as their owners — can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in pet CPR and first aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120Compressions.
jcitytimes.com
Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands
As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
rew-online.com
Redevelopment Will Introduce Municipality’s First New Multifamily in Decades
Demolition has commenced at 800 Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, where Garden Communities will introduce a highly amenitized, luxury multifamily community atop New Jersey’s Hudson River Palisades. The project marks the first new multifamily development in more than four decades for this affluent, highly desirable Bergen County municipality. In...
essexnewsdaily.com
Mountainside Medical Center awarded thrombectomy-capable certification
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge has earned thrombectomy-capable certification from The Joint Commission for the hospital’s stroke program. The mission of The Joint Commission is to improve health care for the public “by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to...
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS launches new older adult case management services
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ older adult case management is a free program that focuses on the unique needs of each person to help older adults adjust to life changes and plan for their futures. This new program is made possible by a donation from Carrie and Jed Nussbaum, of the Short Hills section of Millburn.
Passaic County expungement clinic helps people with criminal records get fresh start
Attorneys volunteered their time to meet with those looking to move past previous convictions.
njitvector.com
Newark Gunman Is Arrested
At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
hudsontv.com
The Town of West New York Distributes 3,000 Turkeys For Thanksgiving
It was a frigid Saturday morning, but that did not lessen the spirits of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the Board of Commissioners, members of the town’s Police Department and Department of Public Works’ employees, who distributed Thanksgiving turkeys at the town’s Housing Authority buildings and other senior apartments.
Daily Targum
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital hosts new center to diagnose rare amyloidosis
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) have recently established a new center to diagnose rare diseases, according to a press release. The Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiomyopathy Center is located at RWJUH and aims to diagnose and treat patients with rare amyloid conditions.
essexnewsdaily.com
Presentation on creating a personal photographic project
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a presentation on “Creating a Personal Photographic Photography Project.” The presentation will be made by Arik Gorban, a professional photographer and instructor, who focuses on the creative aspects of the photographic art form. He frequently judges photo contests, exhibits his fine art photography, and conducts photography workshops. The recipient of numerous awards, his website is agphotoworks.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville unveils new training facility
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In Belleville, athletics are certainly important. That means providing the best facilities and resources for youngsters to achieve their athletic goals. It’s no wonder why coaches and athletes are excited about the new Belleville indoor training facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct....
N.J. church honors members dozens who died during COVID (PHOTOS)
A New Jersey church held a memorial service Sunday for all of the members of the congregation who passed away while funerals could not be held due to COVID-19. Members of the Saint James AME Church, which has locations in Newark and South Orange, gathered at the Eagle Rock Reservation Remembrance and Rebirth 9/11 Memorial Site in West Orange Sunday afternoon.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
essexnewsdaily.com
CCC candidates win Glen Ridge elections
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The results are in and, for the Glen Ridge Board of Education race, voters have chosen the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate of incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, with challenger Tricia Akinwande. BOE member Michael de Leeuw did not seek reelection. County Clerk Christopher...
Big Apple Circus giving 5,000 free tickets to community organizations for NYC performances
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free. The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Dec. 6 through the end of the year, they announced Monday. Mayor Eric Adams had, in a since deleted tweet, indicated the free performances would start on Nov. 29. Guinness World Record holder Nik […]
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
themontclairgirl.com
A List of North Jersey Restaurants with Great Dumplings
Here at MG, we believe that dumplings are a top-tier comfort food. With its pillowy outside, flavorful + savory filling, and the vibrant complementary sauces, dumplings rarely disappoint. Impressively, dumplings have been around for thousands of years and are said to have origins both in China starting at around 200 AD as well as in Ancient Roman texts. Families and professional chefs alike have put their own spin on this food, and there are now so many different variations of dumplings. To help satisfy your craving, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get pan-fried or steamed dumplings (or variations like shumai, gyoza, potstickers, or yes — even ravioli) near Hoboken and Jersey City. Keep reading for a list of the best dumplings in Hudson County + the Northern New Jersey area.
Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Comments / 0