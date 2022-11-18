Read full article on original website
NAHB: Single-family home sizes trending smaller
According to National Association of Home Builders analysis of quarterly Census data, median single-family home size square foot area declined in the third quarter of 2022 to 2,276 square feet. Average (mean) square footage for new single-family homes ticked up to 2,506. NAHB says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, residential...
ARA predicts equipment rental revenue will continue growth in 2023
MOLINE, Ill. — After two years of rapid post-pandemic revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, the equipment rental industry is expected to see single digit increases over the next four years according to the latest American Rental Association (ARA) forecast released in early November. The forecast calls for equipment...
