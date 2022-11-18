Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
KXLY
Significant Treatment Attrition Rate Seen in Multiple Myeloma
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a significant treatment attrition rate in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), according to a study published in the November issue of Leukemia & Lymphoma. Victor H. Jimenez-Zepeda, M.D., from Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, and colleagues describe the real-world...
KXLY
ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
USPSTF Recommends Screening for Latent TB Infection
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) in populations at increased risk. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement, published online Nov. 22 by the USPSTF. Daniel E. Jonas, M.D., M.P.H., from...
KXLY
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS.
KXLY
COVID-19, RSV and the flu: What the ‘triple threat’ means for children
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
KXLY
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news
Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
KXLY
Most Pivotal Trials of New Drugs Recruit From Low-, Middle-Income Countries
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most pivotal trials of new cancer, cardiovascular, and neurologic drugs recruit from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Fareed A. Awan, Ph.D., from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues...
KXLY
Keep Food Poisoning at Bay This Holiday Season
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A happy holiday can go sour quickly when food poisoning joins the party. Experts from Rutgers New Jersey Poison Control Center offer some tips on safely thawing, preparing and storing food, as well as avoiding issues with alcohol and drugs. “Forgetting about...
KXLY
Outreach Messages Up Well-Child Visits, Vaccination Completion
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Outreach messages delivered via electronic health record patient portals increase the rates of scheduling and completing well-child visits and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Anne E. Berset, from the Cincinnati Children’s...
KXLY
CDC: Flu Has Started Early and With a Punch
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Flu season has struck the United States hard and early, burdening hospitals that are also coping with a surge in other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. The nation has seen at least 4.4 million cases of flu so...
KXLY
Flavonol Intake Linked to Slower Decline in Global Cognition
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary intake of total flavonols and flavonol constituents seems to be associated with slower cognitive decline, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Neurology. Thomas Monroe Holland, M.D., from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues examined the...
KXLY
Youth Suicides Up With Shortage of Mental Health Professionals
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mental health professional workforce shortages are associated with increased youth suicides, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Pediatrics. Jennifer A. Hoffmann, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional...
Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
KXLY
Adults Lack Knowledge About Signs of Pancreatic Cancer
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most adults (83 percent) are unaware of the signs or symptoms of pancreatic cancer, according to the results of a survey released by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). PanCAN sponsored the survey to assess knowledge of signs of pancreatic cancer. The...
KXLY
PRIORIX, M-M-R II Vaccines Interchangeable for MMR
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines PRIORIX and M-M-R II are interchangeable, according to research published in the Nov. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Elisabeth Krow-Lucal, Ph.D., from the CDC...
Comments / 0