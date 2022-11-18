they took samples from creeks and streams. Before it ever entered puget sound.puget sound is most definitely NOT a pristine water way, tannins that precipitated to the foor of the sound in many places , from many decades of log rafting and storage have wiped out natural marine environment, a moon like appearance when diving. Have seen footage from drag camera surveys from 80s in Elliot Bay and saw tons of bottom fish full of tumors, industrial run off was deemed most likely culprit. Anyway, the story is really about people illegally dumping tires and trash in out of site ,sensitive areas. It's everywhere you look anymore.
The article should have also mentioned the thousands of tires that are in Puget sound creating artificial reefs. At least those are starting to get removed over time
