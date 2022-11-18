Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.

