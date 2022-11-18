Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 DMZ - How To Get All Weapon Case Event Rewards
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ extraction mode includes tons of activities and rewards for you to earn in a PvPvE environment. Here we guide you through collecting all of the mode's unique Weapon Case event rewards, including an operator skin and weapon blueprint. Weapon Case events explained. DMZ's...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Best Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map. Sometimes scoring a win in battle royale can be a real struggle, but here we provide twelve tips to help you find success and work towards achieving a victory on Al Mazrah. Adjust your game settings. One...
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Cozy Discount For Black Friday
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $39 at Amazon and Best Buy currently. For this deal, you can grab either the digital or the physical versions of the game. The digital version is a buck more at $40, but you're getting an awesome deal regardless. New Horizons almost never goes on sale, so scoop this up while you can.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.
Gamespot
Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games
The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Finizen Into Palafin In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes a bit more effort than usual, since the process of evolving Finizen involves going online, but if you can hop online or join a local session, it’s absolutely worth your time. Palafin is one of Scarlet and Violet’s most powerful Water types once you learn how to use them.
Gamespot
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Charcadet In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are full of new Pokemon in the Paldea region for players to discover and catch. One of those new Pokemon is Charcadet, a small red knight-like Pokemon that can be quite powerful. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Pokemon, in Scarlet or into Creuledge, a Fire/Ghost Pokemon, in Violet. Regardless of which version you are playing, you will need to obtain a special item in order to evolve Charcadet.
Gamespot
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Gamespot
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Gamespot
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Gamespot
Elder Scrolls Online Dev Has Been Working On A New IP For 4.5 Years
Elder Scrolls Online developer Zenimax Studios has been working on new intellectual property for around four and a half years. The news was spotted by Twitter account Klobrille, a video game commentator who focuses on Xbox Game Studios and Bestheda. They posted a screenshot of what appears to be an internal slide deck at Xbox showing basic facts about Zenimax Studios. The slide lists "new IP" alongside Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Official details about the game or its setting are scarce. However, Klobrille thanked the Twitter account bogorad222, who has separately claimed that this new project is a sci-fi game set in a far future city, involving flying cars and parkour movement.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
Comments / 0