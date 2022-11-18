Read full article on original website
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 70-25 over Clifton Central
CLIFTON – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 70-25 over Clifton Central on Monday. Mikayla Knake led all scorers with 27 points while recording six steals. Addison Lucht had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist. Brooklyn Stadeli had five points and five rebounds...
GCMS HS boys basketball debuts with 79-19 win over Tri-Point
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team started its 2022-23 season in a dominant fashion, winning 79-19 over Tri-Point in its GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament opener on Monday. “It was a really good start,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “It was nice to get out...
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 61-59 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 61-59 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara on Saturday to finish the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic with a 4-0 record. The Timberwolves’ Mikayla Knake, Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli were each named to the all-tournament team. Cissna Park...
PBL to offer incentives to student-teachers
PAXTON — With the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district having trouble finding qualified teachers to fill vacancies, it is creating an incentive program to help attract candidates from the state’s colleges and universities. The school board voted 5-0 during its Nov. 16 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding between...
PBL High School principal candidates interviewed; no action taken
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board met in closed session during a special meeting Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. Possible action was listed on the meeting’s agenda, although Superintendent Cliff McClure said Tuesday that none was taken. McClure declined to immediately disclose the number of applicants for the job and how many were interviewed.
Obituary: Georgiana Johnson
Georgiana C. Johnson, 98, of Gibson City passed away at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 401 N Church Street with Pastor Ray Lantz and Pastor Wayne Gierman officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Twp. Cemetery, Gibson City. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituary: Robert Varner
Robert E. Varner, 89 of Loda, passed away at 6:03 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda with military honors accorded by the Loda American Legion Post 503.
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 21, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — A 17-year-old female from Urbana was ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North on the city’s south edge. Also, a passenger in the teen’s vehicle — Mason Mullikan, 21, of Urbana — was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police checked the license plate of a 1992 Buick Century the teen was driving and determined that its registered owner had a suspended license. During the traffic stop, police found more than 3.7 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
