$3 million+ commitment made for new NC homeownership assistance program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new program, which just started this week, now has more than $3 million committed to it to help first-time homebuyers.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) committed $3.2 million to the Homeownership Assistance Program, officials said in a release.

This program aims to help first-time, and first generation, homebuyers with “up to $30,000 in down payment assistance and up to 5% in closing cost assistance,” officials said.

Officials said this program will help low and medium income families in “16 counties federally designated by HUD as most impacted and distressed (MID) by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.”

To see if your county is on the list, CLICK HERE.

Officials said anyone wanting to apply to the Homeownership Assistance Program will need to be pre-approved by a lender.

NCORR Director Laura Hogshead shared how this program will help areas that were hit hard by Matthew and Florence.

“The Homeownership Assistance Program’s goal of assisting first-time homeowners aligns with our mission of helping vulnerable communities rebuild smarter and stronger after hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” Hogshead said.

For more information on the program, and how to apply, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.