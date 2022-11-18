Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
kenosha.com
Holiday Cheer Crawl Passports now available from the Kenosha Chamber
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is once again selling...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
villageofroundlakebeach.com
Round Lake Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Round Lake Beach Tree Lightning Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center at 2007 Civic Center Way. The event wil feature cookies, hot cocoa, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6:15 p.m. Come on out and join us for the festivities!!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'
MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
kenosha.com
Healthy Living Fair Saturday at the Kenosha YMCA
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
WBAY Green Bay
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. 24’s Rumors Lounge, 1402 52nd St., is less a restaurant and more a lounge-style bar featuring a...
This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees
In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
CBS 58
Wisconsin and U.S. flags to fly half-staff to recognize Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 21 to recognize the first anniversary of last year's Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. In a Friday, Nov. 18 press release, Gov. Evers's...
Widow, daughter of Chicago Tylenol murders victim share memories in Barrington
Theresa Janus lost her husband Adam in the Chicago Tylenol murders 40 years ago. She shared her memories in Barrington Friday.
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
