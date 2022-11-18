ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
PRIORIX, M-M-R II Vaccines Interchangeable for MMR

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines PRIORIX and M-M-R II are interchangeable, according to research published in the Nov. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Elisabeth Krow-Lucal, Ph.D., from the CDC...
USPSTF Recommends Screening for Latent TB Infection

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) in populations at increased risk. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement, published online Nov. 22 by the USPSTF. Daniel E. Jonas, M.D., M.P.H., from...
Most Pivotal Trials of New Drugs Recruit From Low-, Middle-Income Countries

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most pivotal trials of new cancer, cardiovascular, and neurologic drugs recruit from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Fareed A. Awan, Ph.D., from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues...
Significant Treatment Attrition Rate Seen in Multiple Myeloma

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a significant treatment attrition rate in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), according to a study published in the November issue of Leukemia & Lymphoma. Victor H. Jimenez-Zepeda, M.D., from Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, and colleagues describe the real-world...
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
Decrease Noted in Lung Cancer Cases Over Past Five Years

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of new cases of lung cancer decreased over the last five years, but screening rates are still low, according to a report published by the American Lung Association. Researchers from the American Lung Association examined the incidence of lung cancer...
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news

Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby

Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS.
Flavonol Intake Linked to Slower Decline in Global Cognition

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary intake of total flavonols and flavonol constituents seems to be associated with slower cognitive decline, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Neurology. Thomas Monroe Holland, M.D., from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues examined the...

