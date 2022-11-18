Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
PRIORIX, M-M-R II Vaccines Interchangeable for MMR
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines PRIORIX and M-M-R II are interchangeable, according to research published in the Nov. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Elisabeth Krow-Lucal, Ph.D., from the CDC...
KXLY
COVID-19, RSV and the flu: What the ‘triple threat’ means for children
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
KXLY
USPSTF Recommends Screening for Latent TB Infection
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) in populations at increased risk. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement, published online Nov. 22 by the USPSTF. Daniel E. Jonas, M.D., M.P.H., from...
KXLY
Most Pivotal Trials of New Drugs Recruit From Low-, Middle-Income Countries
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most pivotal trials of new cancer, cardiovascular, and neurologic drugs recruit from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Fareed A. Awan, Ph.D., from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues...
KXLY
Significant Treatment Attrition Rate Seen in Multiple Myeloma
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a significant treatment attrition rate in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), according to a study published in the November issue of Leukemia & Lymphoma. Victor H. Jimenez-Zepeda, M.D., from Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, and colleagues describe the real-world...
KXLY
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
KXLY
Decrease Noted in Lung Cancer Cases Over Past Five Years
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of new cases of lung cancer decreased over the last five years, but screening rates are still low, according to a report published by the American Lung Association. Researchers from the American Lung Association examined the incidence of lung cancer...
KXLY
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news
Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
KXLY
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS.
KXLY
Flavonol Intake Linked to Slower Decline in Global Cognition
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary intake of total flavonols and flavonol constituents seems to be associated with slower cognitive decline, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Neurology. Thomas Monroe Holland, M.D., from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues examined the...
Comments / 0