OC Congressional Races: Democrat Rep. Katie Porter’s Lead Slightly Increases
Democrat Katie Porter’s lead over Republican Scott Baugh grew slightly in the race to represent the 47th congressional district after Wednesday’s ballot count update. It’s a race that has caught some national attention and is the closest OC Congressional race so far. As initial results started pouring...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published November 20, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Kathleen Jamieson and her team at the Annenberg Public Policy Center established that Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign had slowed down recordings of John McCain in at least two ads to make him sound mentally feeble. The story should have made clear that Jamieson established that the video footage, not the sound, was slowed. McCain’s voice was not heard in the ads, though both showed him speaking in slowed motion and suggested his memory was faulty.
Who Should Run Our Community Colleges? Here’s Where Candidates Stand on the Issues
Community college races often are overlooked on ballots. But they have an enormous impact on decisions like pandemic rules, mental health services, in person-versus-online classes, and what should – and should not – be taught in classrooms. So just where do the current candidates stand on the issues?
OC Board of Education Faces Backlash Over ‘Controversial’ Curriculum Ban Proposal
Orange County Board of Education Trustee Ken Williams wants to keep communism indoctrination along with a host of topics he calls “controversial” out of the classroom by implementing a policy that would ban educators from teaching them. Under the California Education code, it is already forbidden for teachers...
