ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
Most Pivotal Trials of New Drugs Recruit From Low-, Middle-Income Countries
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most pivotal trials of new cancer, cardiovascular, and neurologic drugs recruit from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Fareed A. Awan, Ph.D., from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues...
PRIORIX, M-M-R II Vaccines Interchangeable for MMR
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines PRIORIX and M-M-R II are interchangeable, according to research published in the Nov. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Elisabeth Krow-Lucal, Ph.D., from the CDC...
Adults Lack Knowledge About Signs of Pancreatic Cancer
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most adults (83 percent) are unaware of the signs or symptoms of pancreatic cancer, according to the results of a survey released by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). PanCAN sponsored the survey to assess knowledge of signs of pancreatic cancer. The...
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news
Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
