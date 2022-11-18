ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WKYC

Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

