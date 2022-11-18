Read full article on original website
Related
Injuries reported in Trumbull County crash
Firefighters in Braceville Township responded to a crash that caused injuries Monday night.
cleveland19.com
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
Deer crash repairs getting backed up
There have been over 700 deer-related crashes in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties since January 1.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
North Canton man booked on homicide charges following deadly crash in Jackson Township
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A North Canton man has been charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 53-year-old man in Jackson Township in September. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Lee Muiter has been arrested on the following charges:. F3 – Aggravated Vehicular Homicide...
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
Lake County issues Code Blue as temps dip
The Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued a Code Blue due to dipping temperatures this weekend.
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
National Weather Service: Lake-effect snow warning will impact some Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties will be under a lake effect snow warning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, NWS said. The cities impacted by this include Andover, Ashtabula, Bainbridge,...
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
Toddlers found alone outside Rocky River daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Brace for higher Thanksgiving gas prices in NE Ohio
People traveling this week across Northeast Ohio will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
Level 3 snow emergency downgraded to level 1 in Ashtabula County: What the sheriff wants you to know
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A level 3 snow emergency that was activated in Ashtabula County around 6:30 a.m. Thursday as lake effect snow impacted the area has now been downgraded to a level 1. "A level 1 snow emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow," according...
More snow is coming: What to keep in your car and how to handle the roads
*For related video, watch above. CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With heavy lake effect snow in the forecast, it’s a good time to consider what items to keep in your car in case you get stuck while driving this winter. Even though people in Northeast Ohio are used to driving in winter weather, it’s helpful to […]
Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0