Related
Voice of America
Explosions Shake Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Powerful explosions shook the area around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Saturday and again Sunday morning, with the U.N.’s atomic energy chief calling the fighting between Russia and Ukraine in the region “extremely disturbing.”. The blasts abruptly ended a period of relative calm at the facility, Europe’s...
Voice of America
Russia, Myanmar Only States to Use Landmines in 2022, Report Says
London — Russia and Myanmar are the only two countries to have used antipersonnel mines this year, according to the latestannual report from the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Neither country is among the 164 states that are party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. The ICBL is...
Voice of America
Ukraine Security Service Raids Kyiv Monastery Linked to Russian Orthodox Church
Ukraine's security service said Tuesday it carried out a raid at a historic Russian Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv in order to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services." The highly unusual raid took place at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, after a priest spoke...
Voice of America
UK: Russian General Likely Responsible for Good Withdrawal From Ukraine’s Kherson
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update Sunday that Russia’s recent withdrawal from Kherson “was conducted in relatively good order” and its success “is likely partially due to a more effective, single operational command under General Sergei Surovikin.”. The ministry said Russian vehicle...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 21
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 8:42p.m.: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that he is suing his maximum security prison for not giving him winter boots, as temperatures in Russia drop below freezing, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Village in Ruins After Months of Russian Shelling
Russian tanks lumbered into Kherson on the first day of the war last February. Its liberation this week was a significant victory for Ukrainian forces. But nearly nine months of war have had a devastating effect on this region. Yelyzaveta Krotyk has more in this report narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
US Accuses Russia of 'Systemic' War Crimes
A senior U.S. diplomat this week accused the Russian forces invading Ukraine of "systemic" war crimes, saying that abuses are taking place at a scale that suggests leaders in the highest levels of the Kremlin know about and support them. Russia claimed the allegation was not supported with evidence and...
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
Voice of America
Another Major Turkish Military Ground Incursion Very Likely Amid Rising Tensions in Syria Experts Say
The uptick in tension between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish militants could result in a new ground operation by Ankara, experts said, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows more comprehensive military action amid the rising nationalist sentiment in the country with elections six months away. Two people were killed and 10...
Voice of America
Turkey Vows More Retaliation After 2 Killed in Cross-Border Kurdish Strikes
Istanbul/Amman — Turkey said a Kurdish militia killed two people in mortar attacks from northern Syria on Monday, in an escalation of cross-border retaliation following Turkish air operations over the weekend and a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago. Turkey's armed forces said it was responding, and...
Voice of America
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Voice of America
NYC Photo Exhibit Spotlights Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
"Mariupol,” a November photo exhibit in New York City captured scenes of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The show included award-winning images and videos captured by the last journalists to leave the besieged city. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera - Vladimir Badikov. Video editing - Dmitrii Vershinin.
Voice of America
Turkey Launches Airstrikes on PPK, YPG After Istanbul Bombing
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it has launched airstrikes over the northern regions of Syria and Iraq where the ministry is targeting Kurdish groups that it believes are responsible for an attack last week in Istanbul. The ministry said the strikes hit the bases of the Kurdistan Wokers’...
Voice of America
Spain to Repatriate Wives, Children of IS Fighters From Syria
Madrid, Spain — Spain has decided to repatriate several Spanish wives and children of Islamic State fighters from jihadist detention camps in Syria, the government said Monday. The return of relatives of captured or killed jihadist fighters from Syria and Iraq has been a thorny issue for European countries...
Voice of America
Equatorial Guinea Votes with Veteran Ruler Set for Sixth Term
Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — Equatorial Guinea went to the polls on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in the West African country with next to no opposition. Obiang, aged 80, has been in power for more than 43 years —...
Voice of America
Fauci Pleads With Americans to Get COVID Shot in Final White House Briefing
Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines. Fauci, who plans to retire soon as President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and...
Voice of America
Iran Intensifies Crackdown in Kurdish Area; Rights Group Says 4 Killed
Dubai — Iran's clerical rulers have stepped up suppression of persistent anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish region, deploying troops and killing at least four demonstrators Sunday, social media posts and rights groups said. Nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September...
Voice of America
Turkey Threatens to Hit US-Backed Syrian Kurds
ISTANBUL — Turkey says it will continue its military operations against U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, after blaming Kurdish separatists for a recent bombing in Istanbul. Ankara says it's ready to launch a Syrian cross-border operation but faces growing international calls for restraint. International pressure is growing on Ankara as...
Voice of America
Pakistan Probes Rare Media Leak of Powerful Army Chief's Family Wealth
Islamabad — Pakistan ordered an immediate investigation Monday into what the government said was an "illegal" and "unwarranted leakage" of confidential tax documents of the family of the country's powerful military chief. The move came a day after an online investigative news portal FactFocus published a story about the...
Voice of America
Iran's Turmoil Reflected in Contrasting Behaviors of Iranian Fans at England Match
WASHINGTON/DOHA — On day two of the World Cup in Qatar, Iran’s turmoil from a two-month long protest movement against Islamist rule was apparent among Iranian fans in the stadium as their men’s football team slumped to a 6-2 loss to England. A VOA Persian reporter who...
