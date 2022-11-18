Tedy Bruschi doesn't expect Mac Jones to improve in the 2nd half

Tedy Bruschi thinks the Patriots can remain in the playoff hunt through the second half of the season. But it’s going to be ugly.

In an interview this week with MFM, the three-time Super Bowl champion said he’s not surprised by Mac Jones’ struggles with a new system and weak offensive line. Bruschi thinks Jones needs a lot of support to win, and he’s not getting that right now.

“It’s basically what I’ve expected to see out of Mac and also the offense really — to have their struggles,” said Bruschi. “I think going forward these guys win games, and they’re all going to be ugly. Every win is going to be ugly. It’s not going to be perfect. Can Mac Jones have two, maybe three games down the stretch where he’s the reason they win and he throws well and takes care of the football, that type of game? I don’t think you can depend on Mac right now, ‘that’s our guy, he’s going to throw for 300-400 yards and be efficient.’ It’s got to be other areas of the team, which are very good for the Patriots right now.”

To Bruschi’s point, Jones has struggled in each of the last two games against the Jets and Colts, posting an 84.2 QB rating.

The Patriots won those contests on the strength of their defense, and the ineptitude of their competition.

Bruschi thinks that’s going to be their formula the rest of the way, as frustrating as it may be to watch.

“The league is also used to Mac, and who he is, and what his weaknesses are. I’ve always thought the one thing Mac needed to be successful was a very strong offensive line and talented around him,” said Bruschi. “He isn’t there yet.”