Applications open for Arroyo Grande community service grant program

The city of Arroyo Grande announced its eighth year of the Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant Program.

The provides monetary grants to eligible non-profit groups that provide specialized social service, educational, cultural, beautification, and recreation programs and projects benefitting its citizens.

Grants will be awarded in minimum amounts of not less than $250.

The city council authorized $57,065 of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act received by the city to supplement the $25,000 budgeted for the 2022-23 community service grant program, bringing the total funding available for this program in 2022-23 to $82,065.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, December 22, at 5 p.m.

Instructions, guidelines, and application forms can be obtained on the city’s website .

Or by contacting planning manager Andrew Perez at 473-5425, or by email at aperez@arroyogrande.org.