Arroyo Grande, CA

Applications open for Arroyo Grande community service grant program

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The city of Arroyo Grande announced its eighth year of the Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant Program.

The provides monetary grants to eligible non-profit groups that provide specialized social service, educational, cultural, beautification, and recreation programs and projects benefitting its citizens.

Grants will be awarded in minimum amounts of not less than $250.

The city council authorized $57,065 of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act received by the city to supplement the $25,000 budgeted for the 2022-23 community service grant program, bringing the total funding available for this program in 2022-23 to $82,065.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, December 22, at 5 p.m.

Instructions, guidelines, and application forms can be obtained on the city’s website .

Or by contacting planning manager Andrew Perez at 473-5425, or by email at aperez@arroyogrande.org.

