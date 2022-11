Diplomats pioneer Cam’ron is putting his mic aside to step into the world of sports entertainment. On Monday (Nov. 21), the “Hey Ma” artist confirmed on his Instagram Stories that he will be premiering his own sports show in December titled It Is What It Is. The post teased a scene of the show on a TV monitor which appears to be on a production set. “On set of my new sports show It Is What It Is Premieres Nx month,” the Harlemite captioned the footage. As of now, Cam’ron has not announced its premiere date nor if it will...

6 MINUTES AGO