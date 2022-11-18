ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jennifer Hoad
3d ago

Riddle me this Batman:If allllll of these earthquakes in western Texas are caused by fracking, then why did they just have one in western Montana? No one drills for oil there. I mean, there are alot of fault lines in Texas. That could be one reason ijs

Sherri Constable
3d ago

Again only a half of the story. There is has always been Earthquakes in that part of Texas. I remember them when I was a child. Members of my family live and still do, would talk about them. While I am not Saying Fracing is not a part of them. Earthquake have been happening before.

Cynthia Smith
4d ago

I guess they ought to since they probably caused it with fracking. Not that they will ever admit it, though.

Related
texasstandard.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gas gobbling less cash for Thanksgiving travel

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for Thanksgiving road trips, drivers on the northside got a feast for the eyes: gas posted at $2.59 gallon. That was the cash price at the Valero on Loop 1604 at Judson Road. Prices plunged 12 cents in the past week, 22 cents...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Cryptocurrency firm FTX’s fall pains industry, but Texas stays optimistic

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The crypto community in Austin was buzzing. Hundreds of investors, legislators, professionals and enthusiasts packed the halls of the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center at the University of Texas on Nov. 17-18 for the Texas Blockchain Summit. For two days, there were discussions on everything from bitcoin mining to cryptocurrency regulations to blockchain innovations. But one thing was on everyone’s minds: the spectacular collapse earlier this month of major crypto exchange FTX and its billionaire CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was once the industry’s face in Washington and a Democratic megadonor who gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

TribCast: The future of rural Texas

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One of the country’s largest private prison companies has defrauded Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-prison therapeutic programming it hasn’t provided during the pandemic, a new complaint filed with the state auditor claims.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE

