Warning: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon season finale. Ryan Condal played out his own Ted Lasso fantasy, thanks to House of the Dragon. The American transplant (New Jersey born) now living in the U.K. recently found himself walking the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in Northern London. The current chairman, Daniel Levy, heard Condal was a Spurs fan and extended an invitation to the grounds for an interview as his guest. An added perk of the visit was access to the field and the VIP suite. "It's all because of this silly show," Condal says, modestly, of House of the Dragon, which he co-created with George R.R. Martin. "I guess the club is a big fan of Game of Thrones, so they wanted to make it happen."

