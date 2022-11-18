Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
New Britain Herald
Trejion Stewart
Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain, and died on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
New Britain Herald
Peter Joseph Cloutier
Peter Joseph Cloutier, 57, of New Britain, passed away Thursday (Nov. 17 2022) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.A lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Sandra (Sasiela) Cloutier Sultar of Sanibel Island, FL, and Roger Cloutier and his wife Alexandra of Dallas, TX. Peter was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Nina H.Sasiela, maternal grandfather, Joseph S. Sasiela, his paternal grandmother, Gilberte Cloutier, and paternal grandfather, Emilien Cloutier, and his stepfather, Dr. Robert S. Sultar.
New Britain Herald
Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday
NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Nelson Lozada, 57, 19 Upton St., New Britain, traffic control signals, ill opn mv under suspension. Catherine Carol Laughinghouse, 23, 470 Burritt St. Apt. 47, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension, failure to insure private motor vehicle, ill opn mv – vio license class.
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
New Britain Herald
George Kordek
George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
New Britain Herald
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
New Britain Herald
Manchester man gets prison time in connection with New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to prison after New Britain police accused him of shooting at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he received two years in prison.
New Britain Herald
CCSU fall to UMBC 78-76
BALTIMORE (AP) - Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Picarelli sank a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to play to knot the score at 76. Craig Beaudion II had a layup with one second left to give the Retrievers (3-2) the victory.
New Britain Herald
Middletown man gets three years in prison in connection with Amber Alert issued in New Britain for 4-year-old
NEW BRITAIN -- A Middletown man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with multiple cases, including one involving an Amber Alert that was issued for a 4-year-old who went missing from New Britain. David Fonda, 39, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court –...
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
