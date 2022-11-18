Nancy Pelosi's potential successor emerges as New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – In the wake of Nancy Pelosi announcing her intention to step aside from her iconic role, California Republican Kevin McCarthy is also on track to become the next Speaker of the House .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

McCarthy would definitely be a change of pace, although it's unclear just how much yet.

"I think he'll be the guy who'll do his best to try to satisfy his membership," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown with KCBS Radio Insider Phil Matier and Melissa Culross on Friday.

"He was eligible to become the Speaker several years ago," said Brown.

According to Brown, McCarthy understands how to navigate the tricky balance between the more extreme members of his party.

He's also a skilled fundraiser, and knows how to pull in outside donors.

"The combination of those two things may give him the ability to be the kind of Speaker that insiders love," he said.

It's likely he won’t be able to unify the more "misfit" figures in his party, said Brown. Instead, his main focus will be to reign in whatever behavior would cost them the House.

"His effort to produce quality results in terms of legislation – that will not be part of what Kevin McCarthy is about," said Brown.

And ultimately, McCarthy is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, which will make him responsive to a potential agenda that Trump might have.

McCarthy isn't driven by ideology or conviction, necessarily.

"He would be perfect, for an example, running a golf club," said Brown.

As for Pelosi's likely successor on the Democratic side, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York, his main challenge will be turning the state of New York back to a blue state, instead of a purple state.

"Obviously, the people running New York did not do that well the last time around," said Brown.

Jeffries would become the first Black man to take on the Speaker role, and his youth could work as an advantage, according to Brown.

Jeffries is part of a new wave of Black leaders in politics that could make major headway on various issues.

Pelosi on Friday quickly backed Jeffries’ bid. The House Democrats will elect their leader on November 30.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram