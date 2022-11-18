ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patrick Williams avoids a major ankle injury but remains wary of missing Chicago Bulls games: ‘It was almost like a nightmare’

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Et7pr_0jFyl0EH00
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams gets ready for a game against the Denver Nuggets, Nov. 13, 2022, at the United Center. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Patrick Williams avoided a major injury this week despite rolling his right ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls forward spent the last two days fixated on recovery: rotating his ankle with a resistance band, sitting in Normatec recovery legs and icing and massaging it. Although Williams was cleared for full minutes Friday against the Orlando Magic, the forward is still wary after missing all but 17 games last season with a left wrist injury.

“I really haven’t slept much the last couple days, just trying to make sure I would be able to play (Friday),” Williams said. “After missing so many games last year, it was almost like a nightmare. Any time you think you have to miss a game, it just kind of puts me in PTSD mode.”

Wariness isn’t a trait Williams can afford as he tries to build confidence. Williams already has surpassed his total minutes last season in 15 games this year.

Consistent playing time has helped Williams make slow but noticeable strides toward bulking up his presence around the rim. But he still is performing well below the ceiling hoped for by the Bulls, averaging nine points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Although Williams emphasized the fear of reinjuring himself, he didn’t anticipate ankle soreness being a factorFriday.

“There’s nothing that can substitute gameplay, being on it for 48 minutes, the game cuts and moves that you have to do instinctively,” Williams said. “There’s really nothing I can do to prepare myself for that, but it feels as good as it can be. … It’s sore but at this point of the season everything’s a little sore.”

Ankle protection is a serious matter for NBA players, enough to get Williams to change his sneakers as he continues to search for the right fit.

Williams shifted to the high-top Air Jordan 37s to start the season, but he was warned away from the shoe after Boston Celtics starter Grant Williams eviscerated the seams connecting the toe box to the rest of the shoe during a preseason game. Williams received a warning from the power forward that the fabric wasn’t strong enough to withstand the force of larger athletes making explosive cuts for the duration of a game.

So the hunt is still on for Williams, who often rotates between variations of Jordans, Kobes and Air Zooms.

“I’m still trying to look for a shoe — either a mid-top, high-top or even just a secure low-top — that’s really good for powerful guys to make quick cuts,” Williams said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago Tribune

Could this loss be a confidence rattler? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-1 drubbing by the Boston Bruins.

If Saturday’s matchup against the Boston Bruins was a litmus test for how the Chicago Blackhawks stack up to the league’s upper echelon, then it’s back to the lab after the 6-1 drubbing. The Hawks have been outmatched before, but the gap looked even larger than the five-goal margin would indicate. “They have high-level skill and compete, and what happens is we start chasing them around and we ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy