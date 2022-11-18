American Banjo Museum’s Candy Cane Christmas is back!

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The American Banjo Museum’s Candy Cane Christmas is making its joyful return.

A Candy Cane Christmas will be Sunday, December 4, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. There will be live holiday music, candy canes and goodies, and a visit from Santa Claus in store for a family friendly afternoon.

American Banjo Museum’s Candy Cane Christmas. Image courtesy The American Banjo Museum.

“Many people don’t know that the museum building (9 East Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City) was once a candy factory that made candy canes during the holiday season,” commented museum director, Johnny Baier, adding “To carry on our building’s proud pedigree during this festive time of year – with music and fun – seems a natural way for us to celebrate the season.”

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

The public can look forward to holiday sing-alongs and live Christmas music. There will also be comedy and an appearance by the banjo group “The Okie Dokies”. Besides music, guests can enjoy holiday treats and kid’s crafts where they can make their own paper banjo.

Admission to the event is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy to support the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner. Without a donation, adults are $8. Kids 15 and younger are free.

For more information, call 405-604-2793 or visit the American Banjo Museum’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.