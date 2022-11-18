Oklahoma fire department raising funds for injured ‘fire pup’

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guymon Fire Department is asking for the community’s help as they work to help one of their own.

“Mayday” is a beloved member of the Guymon Fire Department and she takes her job as the official mascot of the department seriously.

She has been with the team since Jan. 4, 2015 but recently suffered a serious injury.

Officials say “Mayday” recently suffered an injury to her back leg during a meet-and-greet event.

As a result of the injury, “Mayday” needs TPLO surgery on her back left leg.

Her surgery is scheduled for the beginning of December, but the it is going to be expensive.

To help with the cost of the surgery, the Guymon Fire Department is raffling off a pellet grill worth $1,100.

The department is selling raffle tickets for $10 a piece, or 3 for $25. They are also accepting donations.

To find out more about the raffle or to donate, visit the department’s Facebook page.

