Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
wgxa.tv
Peyton Anderson Foundation grants $50K to Museum of Aviation STEM Academy
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peyton Anderson Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Museum of Aviation Foundation's National STEM Academy to support the elementary students and teachers in the Bibb County School System. The money will go to the STEM Academy's On-The-Go Science Show programs and the...
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
wgxa.tv
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
wgxa.tv
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
wgxa.tv
Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
Donor gives $10,000 to Baldwin Sheriffs for thanksgiving dinner for their families
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The deputies of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office got a nice surprise when they received an anonymous donation last week in order to buy thanksgiving meals for their families. In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, they said that the donor's only request...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
One man dead, 3 others injured after propane explosion in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a propane explosion in Warner Robins according to Coroner James Williams. He says on Friday the Warner Robins Police Department, fire department and Houston County EMS responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion.
wgxa.tv
'It's in every neighborhood': Gun violence disrupts quiet North Macon apartments, two shot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A quiet residential neighborhood now flooded with emergency personnel racing against the clock. "It's an extremely quiet neighborhood we've never had anything of this nature, in this neighborhood no police," said one resident. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Bibb County Sheriff's Office released officers, investigators, gang units,...
wgxa.tv
GMC Milledgeville wins National Ethics Bowl Championship
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Military College has announced the GMC-Milledgeville team as the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics Two-Year Ethics Bowl Champion. The national competition was hosted on GMC's main campus in Milledgeville over the weekend as junior colleges from across the U.S., including GMC-Milledgeville, GMC-Valdosta, Snow...
'We care about you': Fort Valley church holds 25th annual feed the city event
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Board of Elections votes to approve Saturday voting
After a short back and forth in the courts, counties across Georgia have to okay to add a day of Saturday voting to their early voting calendar ahead of a highly contested run-off election. "The state has put the burden on the local Board of Elections." A burden that the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
wgxa.tv
Gas prices take steep drop in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you may want to go ahead and fill up as gas prices have hit a sharp drop in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in the Midstate has fallen 11.5 cents to an average price per gallon of $2.98 as of Sunday. That's over 16 cents lower than this time last month as well as this time last year.
Comments / 0