Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
JASPER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GMC Milledgeville wins National Ethics Bowl Championship

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Military College has announced the GMC-Milledgeville team as the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics Two-Year Ethics Bowl Champion. The national competition was hosted on GMC's main campus in Milledgeville over the weekend as junior colleges from across the U.S., including GMC-Milledgeville, GMC-Valdosta, Snow...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies after wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections votes to approve Saturday voting

After a short back and forth in the courts, counties across Georgia have to okay to add a day of Saturday voting to their early voting calendar ahead of a highly contested run-off election. "The state has put the burden on the local Board of Elections." A burden that the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gas prices take steep drop in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you may want to go ahead and fill up as gas prices have hit a sharp drop in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in the Midstate has fallen 11.5 cents to an average price per gallon of $2.98 as of Sunday. That's over 16 cents lower than this time last month as well as this time last year.
MACON, GA

