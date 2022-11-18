Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Ryan Griffin and Jay DeMarcus Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ [Listen]
Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”. The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964. Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the...
Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania Twain Highlight Tortuga Festival 2023 Lineup
Rocks the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival is returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for its 10th year in a row, and festival organizers have officially announced the more than 30-artist, genre-spanning lineup. The festival will take place across three nights on April 14-16, 2023, and Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
The Dryes Bring a Traditional Sound to the Holidays With ‘Christmas Is Callin” [Exclusive Premiere]
Country duo The Dryes use their Santa mugs all year long. “We celebrate Christmas pretty hard," Derek Drye admits with a laugh in a recent interview with Taste of Country. "It's just our favorite time of year." And while the husband-and-wife duo made up of Katelyn and Derek Drye might...
Will Keith Urban Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?
Keith Urban has released a cool new video for his new song, "Street Called Main." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers. Urban is going head-to-head with a slew of new videos. Dierks...
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Dolores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, the breakout star of Reelz' Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. Fans and viewers simply knew her as Mema. The 76-year-old died surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., on Nov. 9. TMZ first reported news that the family had confirmed several days earlier. Hollywood Hillbillies followed YouTuber Michael Kittrell as he moved his family from Georgia to Hollywood.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Zach Bryan Giving ‘Every Single Cent’ From Veteran’s Day Show to PTSD Victims, Families
"Something in the Orange" singer Zach Bryan has pledged to give all of the money he earns from Friday night's (Nov. 11) show in San Diego to PTSD victims and their families. The U.S. Navy veteran's Veteran's Day show is planned for Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Bryan served seven...
HunterGirl Dives Into Honest Storytelling With New Song ‘Hometown Out of Me’
Despite finishing as the runner-up on American Idol this year, HunterGirl is still that girl playing shows for weekend crowds in her hometown of Winchester, Tenn. Her new song, "Hometown Out of Me," is not only a love letter to the community that raised her, but also a promise. "Coming...
Lainey Wilson Premieres Fiery New Song, ‘Smell Like Smoke,’ on ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson took the stage on Yellowstone on Sunday night (Nov. 20) to perform in character during Episode 3 of Season 5, and she treated fans to a brand new song they've never heard before. Wilson joins Season 5 of Yellowstone as a musician named Abby, who will reportedly become...
