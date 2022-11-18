Read full article on original website
Commentary: Two-loss LSU over one-loss USC at No. 5? Trojans may need help to reach CFP
USC came in at No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, and the Trojans may need help after the committee ranked two-loss Louisiana State at No. 5.
Winners and losers of College Football Playoff rankings: USC can end Pac-12's playoff drought
Coming in at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, USC has a path to become the first Pac-12 team to reach the semifinals since 2016.
Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 12
It’s been an up-and-down year for Big Ten quarterbacks in general and for Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. The group has been led by a pair of rivals in Ohio State and Michigan, as C.J. Stroud and J.J. McCarthy top most of the leaderboards. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa have been just behind them, and have each put together masterful performances this season.
Maui Jim Maui Invitational Preview
As always, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will feature a stellar field of teams. Regarded as one of the best in-season tournaments, it will keep that title this year as five of the eight teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25, with Ohio State on the cusp. The Buckeyes will be competing for the title against No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton, No. 14 Arizona, No. 17 San Diego State, No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati, and Louisville.
College Basketball Team Rankings: ELAM 15 Version 3.0
What an absolute wild week in college basketball. Something newsworthy happened every single day of the week. Literally. Tuesday: No. 4 Kentucky upset by Michigan State and No. 7 Duke upset by No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic, No. 21 Dayton upset by UNLV. Wednesday: No. 11 Texas slams...
College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20.
Alabama moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings, nearing the impossible
In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Alabama moved up one spot to No. 7. While moving up a single spot may not seem like much, it puts the Crimson Tide one step closer to doing what many had considered impossible: being the first two-loss team to make the CFP.
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death
A Los Angeles jury has rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death
2023 OWL Offseason Roster and Free Agency Tracker
The Overwatch offseason is here and the madness is just getting starting. OWL offseason roster changes are some of the most exciting bits of news during the long drought of games. Some players step away, some players find a new home, and sadly some players fail to get a second chance in the big leagues. Anything can happen in these strange times, but with a 2023 OWL Offseason roster and free agency tracker, people can keep up with the constant flow of new information.
