Read full article on original website
Related
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!
Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 11 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Trojans terrific 11-1 campaign comes to close in Kingman
On Friday night, Southeast of Saline and Kingman clashed in a heavyweight 2A semifinal bout that saw some of the craziest late-game action in the state. Trailing by eight after being stifled for the majority of the fourth quarter, Luke Gebhardt connected with his brother Jake on a 24-yard bomb to bring SES back within a pair in the closing minutes.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, Kansas. TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson); K-State...
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason shares ‘heartbroken’ injury update ahead of KU game
The Kansas State football team may have lost another key defensive back to injury.
Texts From Kansas State Game Day
A sure sign that things are not going well is a thin edition of TFGD. Though the contributions are limited -- and the patience deteriorates along the way -- the points are sound and clear. Eleven down, one to go. Rebel souls, deserters we are called. Chose a gun and...
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
‘I was smiling the whole time’: A familiar Shocker helped Wichita State win in return
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler suited up for WSU for the first time in nearly 20 months and played a role off the bench in the win.
T-Bird men's basketball upsets No. 4 Hutchinson CC
CONCORDIA - An 0-2 start to the season has all but been forgotten by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team as the T-Birds earned their fifth-straight victory by knocking off No. 4 nationally ranked and perennial Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference power Hutchinson Community College 90-75 inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
K-State’s Mott earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors
MANHATTAN – Coming off a banner day in Kansas State’s 48-31 win at West Virginia, junior defensive end Brendan Mott has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is Mott’s first-career Big 12 weekly honor and the 10th by...
‘I’ve never had that’: Health leads to breakout for this Wichita State basketball transfer
James Rojas looks like a completely new player for the Shockers after his injury-riddled career at Alabama.
Porter scores 14 in Wichita State's win over Grand Canyon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points as Wichita State beat Grand Canyon 55-43 on Monday. Porter added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Shockers (3-1). Xavier Bell scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Jaykwon Walton finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
Abduction of individual under 15 years of age and crossing state lines. SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl remains in an Oklahoma jail. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Calm start to holiday week, rain/snow by Thanksgiving?
It is a warm and quiet start to the holiday week. Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light and the sunshine delightful. Overnight lows under a clear sky will not be as bitter, but still cold enough to require an extra blanket on the bed and a heavy coat early Tuesday morning.
Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
WIBW
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
2 hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0