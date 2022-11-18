GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO