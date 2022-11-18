ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Don’t miss the buzz, catch the latest News Channel 3-12 Morning Team interview with Santa Barbara Hives

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Owners of a new local business Santa Barbara Hives visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team to give insight on their buzzin' products.

Opening Saturday, check out the business and shop locally here. Watch the full segment above.

The post Don’t miss the buzz, catch the latest News Channel 3-12 Morning Team interview with Santa Barbara Hives appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Chef Boudet from Little Dom’s Seafood hosted a Thanksgiving cooking demo for our News Channel 3-12 viewers

It was a busy Friday morning for our News Channel 3-12 team and viewers who got a little hungry and possibly inspired watching a Thanksgiving cooking demo with Chef Boudet from Little Dom's Seafood. The post Chef Boudet from Little Dom’s Seafood hosted a Thanksgiving cooking demo for our News Channel 3-12 viewers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wraps Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wrapped today at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Dana Wherity’s love of antiques developed in her childhood. “Since I was a little girl, I was with my grandparents going to estate sales and to antique stores and to yard sales and just watching them connect with other people and The post Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wraps Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event

Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which The post Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA ANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Clean Coalition spreads solar technology through Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A Santa Barbara non-profit called The Clean Coalition is trying to expedite the switch to renewable energy and a modern power grid. The organization is focused on harnessing solar energy to generate electricity. When the Thomas Fire broke out in late 2017, followed soon after by the Montecito Mudslide, Craig Lewis realized The post The Clean Coalition spreads solar technology through Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard reports 1,033 active COVID cases. Public Health officials recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of the holidays. "Since it has been like this since the beginning of October, we've seen this plateau; nobody is talking about it so much," said public health officer Dr. Henning The post Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with an outside parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff. Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline. The Santa Barbara City The post Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy