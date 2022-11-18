ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn finishes fall 2022 as Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll's No. 1 team

By Cameron Jourdan
Auburn, who captured victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth Collegiate, is the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll No. 1 for Nov. 18.

The Tigers earned 15 first-place votes and 543 points in the poll. Vanderbilt (seven first-place votes and 533 points), Texas Tech, North Carolina and Arizona State rounded out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech completed the top 10 for the second straight poll.

Ohio State is ranked for the first time this season at No. 25.

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Auburn (15) 543 1

2 Vanderbilt (7) 533 2

3 Texas Tech 487 4

4 North Carolina 469 5

5 Arizona State 467 3

6 Stanford 430 6

7

415 7

8 Illinois 380 8

9 Florida 363 9

10 Georgia Tech 345 10

11 Texas A&M 321 14

12 Virginia 315 12

13 Oklahoma 296 11

14 Florida State 266 13

15 Pepperdine 256 15

16 Oklahoma State 205 16

17 Alabama 195 17

18 Texas 168 19

19 Kansas State 160 21

20 San Diego State 148 22

21 Colorado State 112 18

22 Arizona 82 25

23 Mississippi State 47 23

24 Georgia 43 20

25 Ohio State 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (24); Oregon (18); Mississippi (15); LSU (11); Washington (6); Baylor (2); Purdue (2); Cincinnati (1); Georgia State (1).

FanSided

Auburn football: How the Tigers can end up in a bowl game

The Auburn football team has had a season full of struggles, but they’re just on the verge of being bowl eligible. All they need to do is beat Alabama this weekend in Bryant-Denny Stadium! While the Tide is certainly beatable, it’s going to be a tall task for Coach Caddy’s team.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss

The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl

Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

No big shots of cold loom through early December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
AUBURN, AL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum

A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured. According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for...
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

