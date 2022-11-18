Auburn finishes fall 2022 as Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll's No. 1 team

Auburn, who captured victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth Collegiate, is the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll No. 1 for Nov. 18.

The Tigers earned 15 first-place votes and 543 points in the poll. Vanderbilt (seven first-place votes and 533 points), Texas Tech, North Carolina and Arizona State rounded out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech completed the top 10 for the second straight poll.

Ohio State is ranked for the first time this season at No. 25.

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Auburn (15) 543 1

2 Vanderbilt (7) 533 2

3 Texas Tech 487 4

4 North Carolina 469 5

5 Arizona State 467 3

6 Stanford 430 6

7

415 7

8 Illinois 380 8

9 Florida 363 9

10 Georgia Tech 345 10

11 Texas A&M 321 14

12 Virginia 315 12

13 Oklahoma 296 11

14 Florida State 266 13

15 Pepperdine 256 15

16 Oklahoma State 205 16

17 Alabama 195 17

18 Texas 168 19

19 Kansas State 160 21

20 San Diego State 148 22

21 Colorado State 112 18

22 Arizona 82 25

23 Mississippi State 47 23

24 Georgia 43 20

25 Ohio State 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (24); Oregon (18); Mississippi (15); LSU (11); Washington (6); Baylor (2); Purdue (2); Cincinnati (1); Georgia State (1).