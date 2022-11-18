Auburn finishes fall 2022 as Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll's No. 1 team
Auburn, who captured victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth Collegiate, is the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll No. 1 for Nov. 18.
The Tigers earned 15 first-place votes and 543 points in the poll. Vanderbilt (seven first-place votes and 533 points), Texas Tech, North Carolina and Arizona State rounded out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech completed the top 10 for the second straight poll.
Ohio State is ranked for the first time this season at No. 25.
Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous
1 Auburn (15) 543 1
2 Vanderbilt (7) 533 2
3 Texas Tech 487 4
4 North Carolina 469 5
5 Arizona State 467 3
6 Stanford 430 6
7
415 7
8 Illinois 380 8
9 Florida 363 9
10 Georgia Tech 345 10
11 Texas A&M 321 14
12 Virginia 315 12
13 Oklahoma 296 11
14 Florida State 266 13
15 Pepperdine 256 15
16 Oklahoma State 205 16
17 Alabama 195 17
18 Texas 168 19
19 Kansas State 160 21
20 San Diego State 148 22
21 Colorado State 112 18
22 Arizona 82 25
23 Mississippi State 47 23
24 Georgia 43 20
25 Ohio State 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (24); Oregon (18); Mississippi (15); LSU (11); Washington (6); Baylor (2); Purdue (2); Cincinnati (1); Georgia State (1).
