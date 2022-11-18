Read full article on original website
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps
Democratic candidates for the Michigan House and Senate won a majority of votes this year, translating into their party winning control of both legislative chambers. That may seem like a natural result, but it hasn't been in previous elections. While Democrats also won a majority of votes in 2018 and...
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town
SPRINGVILLE, PA. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud
LOS ANGELES — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi, 38, of Arcadia was sentenced after a judge refused to allow her to withdraw her...
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have...
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the votes to...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Over 200 United Methodist churches separate from conference over LGBTQIA+ policies
Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters. Many of the churches that wanted out were opposed to same-sex marriages and other policies involving sexuality. A special meeting at Methodist University was streamed online, allowing churches to vote...
Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man
The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
