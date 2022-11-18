ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps

Democratic candidates for the Michigan House and Senate won a majority of votes this year, translating into their party winning control of both legislative chambers. That may seem like a natural result, but it hasn't been in previous elections. While Democrats also won a majority of votes in 2018 and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town

SPRINGVILLE, PA. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have...
GEORGIA STATE
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the votes to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man

The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
CLEMSON, SC
