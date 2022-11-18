ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Prop Bets Week 11: Fine, I guess I'll bet on Russell Wilson

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmSOf_0jFykFCs00

Last week was a perfect run through our official prop bet recommendations. Donovan Peoples-Jones cooked, Justin Fields ran a bunch and Kenny Pickett did Kenny Pickett things, even in victory, that lifted these bets deeper into the black. The only hiccup was Sam Ehlinger’s under 33.5 rushing yards getting scratched when he was pulled from the starting lineup — but since Matt Ryan uncorked a 39-yard scramble against the Las Vegas Raiders, that was probably pretty fortunate.

I backfilled that with two Taylor Heinicke props over on our For The Win Instagram page — over 0.5 interceptions and longest receptions over 33.5 yards. Both hit, so let’s call it a 5-0 week in total. That gets me over the .667/two-thirds win percentage after 10 weeks and while that absolutely won’t last it hopefully led you to a little extra cash.

Here are my plays for Sunday’s games in Week 11.

Terry McLaurin OVER 59.5 receiving yards. McLaurin has 36 targets in his last four games and is, understandably, Taylor Heinicke’s huckleberry downfield. He’s hit 70-plus yards in three of those games and now gets a Houston secondary that’s given up a 119.0 passer rating to opposing QBs over the same stretch.

Justin Fields OVER 68.5 rushing yards. It’s a high total for a quarterback, but Fields just gashed the league’s 27th-ranked rushing defense for 147 yards. Now he gets the 25th-best run-stopping team in Atlanta.

Jonathan Taylor OVER 85.5 rushing yards. Speaking of bad run defenses, here come the Philadelphia Eagles, who’ve given up a shade under 155 rushing yards per game since their bye. Taylor, healthy again, ran 22 times for 147 yards in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut and remains the most reliable facet of the Indianapolis offense.

Kenny Pickett UNDER 215.5 passing yards. The Bengals have given up fewer than 175 passing yards in four of their last five games. Pickett’s under was the play last week and we’re riding it again.

Russell Wilson OVER 225.5 passing yards. Listen, I don’t like taking a Wilson over any more than you do. But he’s hit this total four of his last five games and now gets the league’s worst passing defense at home. Yes, most of his key wideouts are beat up, but still … it’s the Raiders.

Darnell Mooney OVER 43.5 receiving yards. His over hit by the skin of its teeth in Week 9. In Week 10 he topped it a little more comfortably. But his yardage total remains mired in the low 40s, which means I’m gonna keep hammering it.

Last week: 5-0 (1.000)

Season to date: 49-24 (.671)

My official leans (not plays) for Week 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLoft_0jFykFCs00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s leans capped off our perfect week with two young tight ends doing enough to hit their yardage totals (Mike Gesicki, Cole Kmet).

  • D’Onta Foreman OVER 49.5 rushing yards. Baltimore’s rush defense ranks 19th in DVOA but has given up 92 total rushing yards its last two weeks. Foreman’s hit 100-plus yards in three of his last four games, so even though this total looks like a slam dunk the Ravens’ recent competence and the possibility Carolina trails early drop this into the “maybe” pile.
  • Tyler Higbee OVER 42.5 receiving yards. Higbee caught all eight of his targets last week for 73 yards. But that was with John Wolford instead of Matthew Stafford (who has practiced in full this week) and against a Cardinals team that gives up more receptions and receiving yards to tight ends than anyone else.Now he’s got to deal with the Saints, who’ve only given up 31 yards per game to opposing tight ends in 2022. Still, Cooper Kupp is out and someone’s gotta catch passes for the Rams with Cooper Kupp out, and it’s not like this team and its 3.2 yards per carry is going to establish the run all of the sudden.
  • Hunter Henry OVER 23.5 receiving yards. Low tight end totals and shaky young quarterbacks paid off last week. Mac Jones is at his best when he can target Henry in the intermediate range.
  • Mac Jones UNDER 203.5 passing yards. Right, so I’m kinda not expecting Jones to be at his best, creating a thread-the-needle situation that dropped the Patriot props into “leans.” He hasn’t topped 200 since returning from an ankle injury and the Jets have a top-six passing defense.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold is an NFL starter again because the Panthers are a cauldron of sadness

The Carolina Panthers are making a change at quarterback. Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker, the two players who’ve combined to start the team’s 10 games so far in 2022, will remain on the bench in Week 12. Sam Darnold, a former top three draft pick and current football disaster, will take the reins of the offense for a showdown with the 3-7 Denver Broncos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields apologized to his team. Maybe he can talk to Zach Wilson about it.

Over their last four games, the Chicago Bears are 0-4 in games where they’ve scored 29, 30, 32, and 24 points. Their defense ranked 27th in DVOA over that time, In Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. Basically, Fields was his team’s entire offense, and he persisted in being just that after suffering a shoulder injury in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 keys for the Vikings to beat Patriots on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to bounce back from the most embarrassing loss in team history when they host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night this Thursday. It won’t be an easy task against a 6-4 Patriots team that is still coached by Bill Belichick. They will be prepared for everything the Vikings throw at them and their main concern will be to stop star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos sign former star of Netflix's popular 'Last Chance U' show

The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad to their own 53-man roster, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis first reported Tuesday. Fans might recognize Allen’s name from his role on Netflix’s popular Last Chance U show that followed JUCO football programs. Allen initially began his college career at Texas Tech before being expelled when he was charged with second-degree robbery.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Browns (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Olave is already one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receivers

It’s easy to see why the New Orleans Saints were so determined to get Chris Olave on their team. They moved mountains in the 2022 NFL draft to navigate the board and trade up not once, but twice to get in position to bring Olave into the fold — after adding another first rounder and upgrading their initial pick from No. 18 to 16, they called in another trade on draft night to climb even higher from No. 16 to 11.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy