City Assistance Will Preserve Six South and West Side Grocery Stores

Neighborhood grocer Yellow Banana LLC will acquire and rehabilitate six West and South side Save A Lot supermarkets through $13.5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance approved by City Council today. The $25.2 million revitalization project will improve each store’s operations based on community needs while maintaining existing Save A Lot branding. The locations include:

• 10700 S. Halsted St., Morgan Park

• 2858 E. 83rd St., South Chicago

• 420 S. Pulaski Road, West Garfield Park

• 4439 W. 63rd St., West Lawn

• 7240 S. Stony Island Ave., South Shore

• 7908 S. Halsted St., Auburn Gresham

Five of the six stores are currently operating. The Auburn Gresham location, which closed in February 2020, will reopen in coming months. The investments are expected to create up to 20 full-time jobs while retaining 70 existing positions.

Yellow Banana is a Black-owned retail grocer that operates 38 Save a Lot stores in the Chicago, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Jacksonville, and Dallas metro areas. The TIF assistance will be provided through the City’s Chicago Recovery Plan, Mayor Lightfoot’s $1.2 billion strategy for equitable economic recovery, and support for thriving and safe communities.

###