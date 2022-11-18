Read full article on original website
hype Man
4d ago
so what play the game in buffalo. the packers and the San Fran played in 15 below temperature in the NFC championship game last year. the weather is what makes football.
Reply(22)
24
S Tro
4d ago
I have been in contact with the Bills organization. They expressed that they would rather just have a snowball fight rather then play football.
Reply(3)
6
Scott Ransom
4d ago
clear the field and play ball! Football was meant to be played in any weather and snow games are the most fun to watch. The NFL is all about money anymore and they don't care what the fans want or like.
Reply(8)
8
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
The snow was accompanied by lightning and thunder, a rare phenomenon called "thundersnow".
Snowfall totals in the Buffalo area and what causes lake-effect snow
Just how much snow has fallen in the Buffalo area? The latest totals as of Saturday.
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
WATCH: Wild Videos Are Coming in Showing the Insane Depth of the New York Snow
Regions of the Northeast and New England were treated to another early snowfall on Friday, however, areas across western New York were absolutely slammed. Heavy snow descended on multiple cities across upstate New York, but Buffalo received anywhere from four to six feet. A day later, videos have begun to emerge on social media capturing the absolutely insane amount of snow that fell across the state.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.The storm's severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from the warmer lakes, and dumping snow in narrow bands.Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there...
Bills Mafia, Buffalo fans notorious for wild behavior, set up camp in Detroit
Maxwell White was initiated into the mafia Sunday morning — the Bills Mafia, that is. All the 18-year-old Buffalo Bills fan had to do was jump from a pickup truck onto a plastic table and smash it. "We thought about bringing lighter fluid to light it on fire, but...
