Buffalo, NY

hype Man
4d ago

so what play the game in buffalo. the packers and the San Fran played in 15 below temperature in the NFC championship game last year. the weather is what makes football.

24
S Tro
4d ago

I have been in contact with the Bills organization. They expressed that they would rather just have a snowball fight rather then play football.

6
Scott Ransom
4d ago

clear the field and play ball! Football was meant to be played in any weather and snow games are the most fun to watch. The NFL is all about money anymore and they don't care what the fans want or like.

8
 

BUFFALO, NY

