FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
How Dallas Cowboys crushed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3
Who scored, big plays and more from Sunday’s NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Yardbarker
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Hilariously Claps Back At Former Teammate Antonio Brown
The Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to smile after a close game. Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the last being a 35-yard connection with Davante Adams to give the Raiders a 22-16 overtime victory over their division rival Denver Broncos. The connection between Carr and...
Yardbarker
Browns' stadium turf damaged by alleged trespasser driving a vehicle
The 3-7 Cleveland Browns have encountered yet another setback during what's become a frustrating season. News 5 Cleveland has reported that a portion of the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns, was damaged early Tuesday morning by an individual driving a vehicle. Video captured by AirTracker5 shows multiple sets of tracks on the turf in the field of play, and it was said that "some of the ruts left behind appeared to be significant in some places" as of Tuesday afternoon local time.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin can't shake Auburn rumors
The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott honored Cowboys greats with sweatshirt
Dak Prescott wore a great sweatshirt to his press conference on Sunday following the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Prescott showed up to his press conference wearing a sweatshirt featuring photos of the “Triplets.” The Triplets, of course, are former Cowboys teammates Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.
Anquan Boldin, Fred Taylor among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
Two players from The Muck are among the modern-day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Former Pahokee quarterback Anquan Boldin and former Glades Central running back Fred Taylor saw their names among the 28 players announced on Tuesday, the largest such group since 2004. Two other Palm Beach County natives...
Herald Community Newspapers
RealTruck teams up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to showcase ‘The Trucket List’ [Video]
(BPT) - Dak Prescott learns the story of former combat soldier Derrick Ross, an adrenaline junkie whose life was turned upside down in the blink of an eye. Now, with the help of Dak and RealTruck, Derrick can take on any adventure his heart desires. RealTruck proudly presents, “The Trucket List.” For more information visit TheTrucketList.com.
