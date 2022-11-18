ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Hilariously Claps Back At Former Teammate Antonio Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to smile after a close game. Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the last being a 35-yard connection with Davante Adams to give the Raiders a 22-16 overtime victory over their division rival Denver Broncos. The connection between Carr and...
Yardbarker

Browns' stadium turf damaged by alleged trespasser driving a vehicle

The 3-7 Cleveland Browns have encountered yet another setback during what's become a frustrating season. News 5 Cleveland has reported that a portion of the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns, was damaged early Tuesday morning by an individual driving a vehicle. Video captured by AirTracker5 shows multiple sets of tracks on the turf in the field of play, and it was said that "some of the ruts left behind appeared to be significant in some places" as of Tuesday afternoon local time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin can't shake Auburn rumors

The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott honored Cowboys greats with sweatshirt

Dak Prescott wore a great sweatshirt to his press conference on Sunday following the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Prescott showed up to his press conference wearing a sweatshirt featuring photos of the “Triplets.” The Triplets, of course, are former Cowboys teammates Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.
DALLAS, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

RealTruck teams up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to showcase ‘The Trucket List’ [Video]

(BPT) - Dak Prescott learns the story of former combat soldier Derrick Ross, an adrenaline junkie whose life was turned upside down in the blink of an eye. Now, with the help of Dak and RealTruck, Derrick can take on any adventure his heart desires. RealTruck proudly presents, “The Trucket List.” For more information visit TheTrucketList.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy