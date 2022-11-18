Read full article on original website
Dustin Milligan 'always dreamed' of shooting a movie in London
Dustin Milligan "always dreamed" of shooting a movie in London. The Canadian-born actor, 37, had not spent much time in the English capital but had always wanted to fly across the pond to work and eventually got the chance when he was cast in new comedy 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'.
North West Does Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Makeup In New TikTok Video: Watch
North West is already on her way to greatness! The budding makeup artist, 9, took to her shared TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian to post a fun makeover video with aunt Kylie Jenner, 25 on Tuesday, November 22. “Doing auntie KYLIE make up,” she captioned the 48 second clip, which featured TLC’s 90s hit “Creep.” In the video, Kylie sat patiently in a makeup chair wearing a pretty pair of silver heart earrings and a black robe, her hair wet and pulled back with a wide black and white headband.
Yungblud says his childhood was scarred by parents' 'abusive' rows
Yungblud has revealed his childhood was scarred by his parents' "abusive" relationship. The 25-year-old singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - grew up in Doncaster in South Yorkshire, England with dad Justin and mum Samantha and two younger sisters, but he says the couple's explosive rows and trouble stemming from the family's guitar shop made him miserable.
I'm Pretty Obsessed With "Stranger Things," So I Checked Out "Stranger Things: The Experience" — Here's What It's Like
You get to travel through Hawkins Lab and even come face to face with Vecna, which is honestly...kinda intense!
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
From running after Tom Cruise to Hollywood action man! Did you know these stars were all extras before they found fame?
Whenever a famous star appears on screen, it is difficult to imagine how they started their career, and you might even think that luck knocked on their door at the right time. However, many of them started with small roles in some productions. Read on to find out more about the celebrities who were extras before they rose to fame - you'll be surprised!
Duchess of Sussex fears women are ‘vilified’ and slut-shamed for exploring sexuality
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex fears women are “vilified” and slut-shamed for exploring their sexuality. The mum-of-two also revealed on the latest episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, released on Tuesday (22.11.22) on Spotify, she thinks men are often praised for the same thing and can be “heralded” for being a “player”.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet recalls being taken to wilderness programme for troubled teens
Tom Hanks’ son Chet was woken up by two bouncer-style men to be taken to a wilderness programme for troubled teens. The now-32-year-old said the incident happened when he was in high school in 2008 and said his parents’ Tom and actress Rita Wilson’s earliest solution to his addiction problems was to send him to Utah.
Barbra Streisand joins campaign to tackle deforestation
Barbra Streisand has joined forces with a host of other celebrities to urge European Union (EU) leaders to tackle deforestation. The 80-year-old icon has teamed up with the likes of Coldplay, Jason Momoa, Sting, Adam McKay, Bryan Adams, Dame Emma Thompson, Jane Fonda and Lisa Bonet to apply pressure to EU leaders, who are facing calls to adopt a bold law to fight global deforestation.
I think I have become addicted to Tinder! Did you know that all these celebrities turned to dating apps to find love?
Everyone is looking for love, even the world's biggest stars. You'd think when are rich and famous you would have no problem finding a date, but it seems that money and celebrity are not always enough to attract a partner!. These stars have had to turn to dating apps to...
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas film
Ryan Reynolds hopes to make a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie "one day". The 46-year-old actor revealed he had worked on a festive saga about the Merc with a Mouth but the project got shelved after Disney bought 20th Century Fox, though Ryan hasn't given up hope of the project eventually being filmed at some point in the future.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident
Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former 'Tonight Show' host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering "significant" injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month. Speaking to...
