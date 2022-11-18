New Mexico JC, Glendale earn No. 1 rankings in final fall Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA polls

After receiving five first-place votes and 68 points, New Mexico Junior College grabbed its first No. 1 ranking of 2022 in the Nov. 18 Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. Hutchinson (two first-place votes and 65 points) was close behind.

Midland, Dodge City, McLennan, Indian Hills, Western Texas, Eastern Florida State, Odessa, and Wallace State complete the top 10.

Div. I

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 New Mexico JC (5) 68 2

2 Hutchinson (2) 65 1

3 Midland 41 T-3

4 Dodge City 40 T-3

5 McLennan 38 T-8

6 Indian Hills 36 T-8

7 Western Texas 34 T-6

8 Eastern Florida State 21 T-6

9 Odessa 17 5

10 Wallace State 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Barton CC (5); Central Alabama (4); Ranger (3).

Glendale ended the fall on a high note, receiving enough points to secure the top spot in the Nov. 18 Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

Mississippi Gulf Coast, South Mountain, Kirkwood, Parkland, Southeast (NE), Iowa Central, Walters State, Meridian, and Abraham Baldwin completed the top 10.

Div. II

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Glendale (2) 28 2

T-2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (1) 24 8

T-2 South Mountain 24 1

4 Kirkwood 23 3

5 Parkland 18 4

6 Southeast (NE) 16 6

7 Iowa Central 11 5

8 Walters State 9 7

9 Meridian 7 9

10 Abraham Baldwin 3 RV

Others receiving votes: Hawkeye (2).