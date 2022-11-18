ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Keiser maintains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll at end of fall

By Cameron Jourdan
 4 days ago
Keiser remains at No. 1 in the Nov. 18 and final fall 2022 Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

The Seahawks received five first-place votes and 283 points and were closely followed by Lindsey Wilson (five first-place votes and 278 points) and Bellevue (two first-place votes and 276 points). Ottawa (AZ), Dalton State, Southeastern (FL), South Carolina Beaufort, Taylor, Wayland Baptist and Oklahoma City completed the top 10.

Truett McConnell (No. 22) and Reinhardt (No. 23) entered the poll after receiving votes on Oct. 28.

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous

1 Keiser (5) 293 1

2 Lindsey Wilson (5) 278 4

3 Bellevue (2) 276 3

4 Ottawa (AZ) 244 2

5 Dalton State 221 5

6 Southeastern (FL) 215 6

7 South Carolina Beaufort 212 11

T-8 Taylor 207 10

T-8 Wayland Baptist 207 9

10 Oklahoma City 180 12

11 British Columbia 179 15

12 Cumberlands 163 8

13 Houston-Victoria 157 7

14 Southwestern Christian 135 13

15 The Master’s 134 16

16 Texas Wesleyan 122 17

17 Coastal Georgia 119 19

18 William Carey 88 18

19 Embry-Riddle (AZ) 82 14

20 Point 65 21

21 Lawrence Tech 61 20

22 Truett McConnell 39 RV

23 Reinhardt 36 RV

24 Kansas Wesleyan 35 22

25 Central Methodist 34 25

Others receiving votes: William Woods (25); Park (MO) (23); Cumberland (22); Columbia International (13); Morningside (8); Mount Mercy (5); Point Park (5); St. Ambrose (3); Grand View (2); Roosevelt (2); SCAD Savannah (1).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter: Louisville fans salty, think Musselman should leave Arkansas to coach Cards

Eric Musselman isn’t going anywhere. Sorry, Louisville fans. The Cardinals’ faithful were out in full force during the second half and after No. 9 Arkansas’ 80-54 win over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday. They want Musselman to head to Bluegrass State. It isn’t happening. Not with the roster and prestige Musselman has created in Fayetteville. A team with 11 new players annhilated Louisville (0-4) in every which way in the opening round in Hawaii. And apparently some Louisville fans think the school should cut bait with first-year coach Kenny Payne in the offseason and make a full-fledged play for Arkansas’ fourth-year head man. Repeat: It isn’t happening. But that didn’t stop some of them from proclaiming their desire to see it happen, anyway. Dream away, Cardinals fans. Dream away. Arkansas' defense was legendaryhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594849570319904768Arkansas out-athletes everyonehttps://twitter.com/brycejallday/status/1594847730215665666Hogs went on a 24-4 runhttps://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594846151551094786Anthony Black is a floor generalhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594845079407149057Insane dunk gamehttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594843235251556353/photo/1It's a good tweet, TBHhttps://twitter.com/SSCoachBrooklyn/status/1594849818911903744Don't forget Arkansas' best player hasn't played yethttps://twitter.com/The__Cooler/status/1594848684969234436Louisville was angling for Mussleman in the dayhttps://twitter.com/Mdubb22/status/1594845469754155010On what planet is Louisville, now, a better job than Arkansas?https://twitter.com/doering_max/status/1594845055336022018Musselman is more than just a great recruiterhttps://twitter.com/mph_824_/status/1594839240617050112Sorry, Louisvillehttps://twitter.com/tjcat21/status/159484524329555968011
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal

There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal. I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Black goes wild as Arkansas beats Louisville in Maui Invitational

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points and added six to help No. 9 Arkansas get past Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, 80-54. The Razorbacks will play No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Creighton beat Texas Tech in the opening game of the tournament Monday, 76-65. Black, a 6-foot-7 point guard, had set the career high by halftime with 12 points. In the fourth game of his college career, he shot 9 of 11 from the floor. He had just 18 field-goal attempts in the previous three games. Ricky Council, a transfer from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to another Kris Murray career high in scoring, Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Omaha

Remember back last summer when Kris Murray was flirting with keeping his name in the 2022 NBA draft? That all makes perfect sense these days. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward netted another career high, pouring in 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting as No. 24 Iowa dispatched of the Omaha Mavericks with ease, winning 100-64. Murray also knocked down 4-of-6 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had a block and an assist. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native had 25 points by halftime alone. Patrick and Connor McCaffery each finished in double-figures as well, dropping 16 and 12 points, respectively. Iowa improved to 4-0 as the...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing the Battle Line Rivalry: Is it a rivalry yet?

What makes a rivalry great? Before the big game moments, before the players, before any of it, longevity determines the legitimacy of a rivalry. The Battle Line Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri only has 13 meetings with a 70-year gap a part of it. Missouri and Arkansas first met in 1906 and wouldn’t meet again until 1944, and then again 1963. From there the two teams didn’t see each other again until 2003 in the Independence Bowl. The rivalry didn’t become annual until Missouri joined the SEC in 2014. After some local influence, the two schools became cross-division permanent rivals, calling their meeting the “Battle Line Rivalry.” Missouri holds the series lead, winning nine games, but since the game became annual, only two teams have been ranked entering the game (2014 Missouri; 2021 Arkansas). It’s obvious the the teams, and perhaps the league, are forcing a rivalry but the fans of both schools or the national audience, do not get hype for this game. Good try, but we’ll need to see more meaningful battles before the Battle Line Rivalry is important.  List SEC Power Rankings - Week 12: Georgia rules, Arkansas proves formidable
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego State vs. Arizona odds, picks and predictions

The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0) and No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) tussle in a Tuesday battle of unbeatens. The opening tip for this Maui Invitational semifinal at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui will be at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the San Diego State vs. Arizona odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Basketball has 77% chance to beat Bradley on Tuesday

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers are ready to begin their journey at the Cancun Classic, as they face the Bradley Braves on Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Bradley’s lineup features four players who average double-figures in scoring per game, led by Ja’Shon Henry’s 13 points per contest. In all, six Braves boast double-figure averages. How does that counteract Auburn’s defense?
AUBURN, AL
