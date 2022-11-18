Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott’s knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness.

“I anticipate him going,” McCarthy said of Elliott’s return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys’ bye week.

Tony Pollard is leading the NFL with 6.0 yards per carry among running backs with at least 100 carries in 2022. He has four touchdowns in the past two games, clearing 100 rushing yards against the Bears (131) and Packers (115).

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott is the starter because he brings something to the offense that most defense can’t consistently contend with.

“We are a better team when we’ve got him and got him available. Defenses are well aware, more than anybody, of his impact and his availability,” Jones said in a radio interview Friday. “I’m glad to have him back, and it does look like he’s gonna be available (Sunday).”

Elliott, who is averaging 4.1 yards a carry, has 443 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground.

McCarthy said defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot, knee) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) would also be available at Minnesota. Barr did not play last week at Green Bay.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: