Two men charged with burglary and theft at Michael Drive residence in Metuchen; two officers injured after short foot chase

E-Man
4d ago
Don’t panic democrat voters they have been released already without bail and charges will be dropped. So like I said don’t panic everything is safe again.
Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Plows Into Hunterdon County Barn
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle barreled into a barn in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said. The vehicle — appearing to be a Ford Explorer —crashed into the barn on Pittstown Road in Pittstown shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which responded alongside local EMS units.
ucnj.org
Bloomfield man convicted in 2019 Clark carjacking and attempted murder
A Union County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man who assaulted a Lyft driver and a passenger before carjacking the vehicle in April of 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. Farrakhan Howard, 30, of Bloomfield, was found guilty on Wednesday on one count each...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage
A truck crashed into a pole and then a vacant home in North Bergen Monday night. The incident caused a power outage in the area.
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Stolen Car Thief Bails, Caught After Consecutive Crashes On PIP Near GWB
A stolen car thief was caught by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after back-to-back crashes near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said. Mario Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx was captured as he and a companion ran from the scene of the second early-morning crash in Fort Lee, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night
NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
Police: Man dies after getting struck by 2 cars in Huntington Station
Officers say it happened a little before 9 p.m. at East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Six People Charged in a $3 Million Luxury Automobile Theft Ring Bust in New Jersey!
New Jersey state police say they have arrested and charged six persons in connection with a car theft ring that they say stole more than 30 luxury vehicles worth more than $3 million. After opening their investigation in May,. the New Jersey State Police claim they were able to trace...
wrnjradio.com
Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
njitvector.com
Newark Gunman Is Arrested
At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp
A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Suspect in Garden State Parkway vehicle theft, police chase denied release by judge
A fourth suspect stole another vehicle, before crashing on the parkway and escaping from police. A minor is also accused of participating in the crimes.
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
