Calexico Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion
CALEXICO – Now that the end of construction is nearing for the Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters, Chief Diego Favila said the “warm feeling” he had felt at the start has returned. Understandably, Favila’s initial comforting feeling had lessened as the project’s one-year construction timeframe extended...
Niland Man in Custody After Discharging Gun During Altercation with Deputies
NILAND – A 29-year-old Niland man was arrested for reportedly discharging a firearm during a physical altercation with county Sheriff’s Office deputies the evening of Sunday, Nov. 20 in Niland. After initially leaving the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Main Street at...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Ready for D1 Challenge
CALEXICO – The Calexico High School boys basketball team knows it has to ramp up its nonleague scheduling to prepare for a tough Imperial Valley League season, and an even tougher CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoff tournament. The Bulldogs (1-1 overall) opened their 2022-23 season with a 74-44...
