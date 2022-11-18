ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Anderson finishes fall 2022 as No. 1 team in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. II Coaches Poll

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTFc7_0jFyjO7C00

Anderson (South Carolina) is No. 1 for the second consecutive Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

The Trojans received 13 of a possible 18 first-place votes and 444 points in the process. They were followed in the top five by Barry (five first-place votes), West Florida, Lee and Grand Valley State. Oklahoma Christian, North Georgia, Henderson State, Nova Southeastern, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 9, and Sonoma State round out the top 10.

Clayton State rose six spots from No. 18 in the October 28 poll to No. 12, and Tampa to No. 13 from No. 17. Saint Leo (No. 17), Carson-Newman (No. 20), Northeastern State (No. 23) and Stanislaus State (T-24) each entered after receiving votes on October 28.

There were 25 others received votes.

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Anderson (SC) (13) 444 1

2 Barry (5) 431 3

3 West Florida 404 2

4 Lee 373 6

5 Grand Valley State 367 4

6 Oklahoma Christian 345 5

7 North Georgia 329 10

8 Henderson State 320 8

9 Nova Southeastern 279 13

10 Sonoma State 278 9

11 Georgia Southwestern State 269 11

12 Clayton State 228 18

13 Tampa 197 17

14 Missouri – St. Louis 188 14

15 Colorado State Pueblo 162 15

16 Western New Mexico 159 16

17 Saint Leo 131 RV

18 Cal State-Monterey Bay 122 12

19 Limestone 111 25

20 Carson-Newman 87 RV

21 Simon Fraser 86 23

22 Lincoln Memorial 57 20

23 Northeastern State 56 RV

T-24 Findlay 52 24

T-24 Stanislaus State 52 RV

Others receiving votes: Lander (45); Chico State (40); Western Washington (38); Harding (34); Washburn (33); Midwestern State (26); Cameron (17); Wayne State (MI) (14); McKendree (13); Columbus State (11); Cal State-East Bay (9); Florida Southern (7); Flagler (5); Coker (4); Erskine (4); Holy Names (4); Union (TN) (4); Barton (3); Cal State-San Marcos (2); Lincoln (MO) (2); Lynn (2); Missouri S&T (2); Winona State (2); Colorado Mines (1); South Carolina Aiken (1).

