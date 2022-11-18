Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
The Community FoodBank faces unprecedented demands
It was a cold, rainy Friday afternoon. Cars of all models and sizes pulled up to the center and were greeted by friendly volunteers pushing carts through the puddles. Radio crews from 103.7 WMGM FM set up microphones in the lobby, preparing for their 24-hour broadcast to raise money for the food bank.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Finance Department Wins Award
GLOUCESTER – Gloucester County’s finance services department has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association for the seventh consecutive year. The county received the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its most recent budget. “We are honored once again to receive this recognition,” Cheryl Spivey, Gloucester’s...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official
Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
southjerseyobserver.com
NJ Human Services Announces Expanded Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Hours Coming for Ten Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman recently announced the Department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later than within three months.
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting
Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Message: Nov. 17
I am happy to report that I have an update on our continuing effort to change the existing State legislation that is preventing local police departments from effectively dealing with disruptive juveniles and other issues, such as the pop-up car rally we saw in Wildwood earlier this year. A resolution...
New Jersey Globe
George Callas, Senate Democratic executive director in 1970s, dies at 90
Dr. George S. Callas, a former executive director of the Senate Majority office who was an influential player in New Jersey politics in the 1970s, died on October 30. He was 90. After working in the legislature and serving as the New Brunswick business administrator, Callas mounted campaigns for the...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
fox29.com
'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike
DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
thesunpapers.com
County farmers market season to conclude with holiday market days
The Burlington County Farmers Market is finishing another hugely successful season with two special holiday market days where residents can find fresh, locally grown produce, delicious seasonal foods and handmade crafts. This year’s holiday markets will be held on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
This Beloved Ocean Twp. Bar and Grill is Closing After 30 Years
Looks like that's a wrap for another beloved local restaurant in Monmouth County. Main Street Bar & Grill, located at 735 Route 35 in Ocean Township is set to permanently close its doors by the end of this year, according to NJ.com. They'd been in business for nearly 30 years.
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
