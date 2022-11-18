ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

The Community FoodBank faces unprecedented demands

It was a cold, rainy Friday afternoon. Cars of all models and sizes pulled up to the center and were greeted by friendly volunteers pushing carts through the puddles. Radio crews from 103.7 WMGM FM set up microphones in the lobby, preparing for their 24-hour broadcast to raise money for the food bank.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Finance Department Wins Award

GLOUCESTER – Gloucester County’s finance services department has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association for the seventh consecutive year. The county received the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its most recent budget. “We are honored once again to receive this recognition,” Cheryl Spivey, Gloucester’s...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official

Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

NJ Human Services Announces Expanded Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Hours Coming for Ten Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman recently announced the Department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later than within three months.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
WESTVILLE, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Nov. 17

I am happy to report that I have an update on our continuing effort to change the existing State legislation that is preventing local police departments from effectively dealing with disruptive juveniles and other issues, such as the pop-up car rally we saw in Wildwood earlier this year. A resolution...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
fox29.com

'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike

DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County farmers market season to conclude with holiday market days

The Burlington County Farmers Market is finishing another hugely successful season with two special holiday market days where residents can find fresh, locally grown produce, delicious seasonal foods and handmade crafts. This year’s holiday markets will be held on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

