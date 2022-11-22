ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhino sneaks up on sleeping dog, gives it a scare in hilarious video

By David Strege
 6 hours ago
A dog sound asleep on the side of a road nearly came out of its skin when a rhino strolled up and gently touched it.

The dog woke from a deep sleep, lazily tilted its head back and, in a split second, recognized what was behind it and immediately ran off barking, probably trying to tell it to never do that again.

Video of the hilarious encounter was posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service. He wrote, “If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle…”

The footage was filmed in the village of Ratnagar in southern Nepal, according to Metro.co.uk.

“Greater one-horned rhinos live in northeastern India and southern Nepal, but poaching and habitat loss mean that there are now only around 3,700 left,” Metro wrote.

“Luckily for the dog, all five species of rhinos are herbivores, eating mainly vegetation.

“So, it wasn’t ever in danger of being eaten – though being sat on definitely wouldn’t have been fun either.”

