Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark

Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Home tour puts local history on display

The Parker Country Heritage Society will present the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes which showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec10. The Parker County Heritage Society is dedicated to the preservation of local historical treasures. The 2022 tour will highlight...
WEATHERFORD, TX
dhsthebuzz.org

A Day to Remember

On Nov. 12, two historic World War II aircrafts met their fatal end at the Wings Over Dallas airshow in Dallas. The aircrafts involved were a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), named “Texas Raiders” as well as a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, also of USAAF origin. The two collided in mid-air after the pilot of the Kingcobra miscalculated a turn and slammed into the fuselage of the bomber, severing the rear fuselage from the wings and nose, according to Forbes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All

The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
DALLAS, TX

