Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Related
See The Nutcracker, the Eli Young Band, and Pat Green in Dallas: 25 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — Many people will be spending time with family during the Thanksgiving holiday, and surely many have travel plans. There are plenty of things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts. Here's everything going on this weekend:. Friday:. Just in...
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
blackchronicle.com
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
WFAA
Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark
Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
The Community News
Home tour puts local history on display
The Parker Country Heritage Society will present the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes which showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec10. The Parker County Heritage Society is dedicated to the preservation of local historical treasures. The 2022 tour will highlight...
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
dhsthebuzz.org
A Day to Remember
On Nov. 12, two historic World War II aircrafts met their fatal end at the Wings Over Dallas airshow in Dallas. The aircrafts involved were a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), named “Texas Raiders” as well as a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, also of USAAF origin. The two collided in mid-air after the pilot of the Kingcobra miscalculated a turn and slammed into the fuselage of the bomber, severing the rear fuselage from the wings and nose, according to Forbes.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
CandysDirt.com
Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All
The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
North Texas restaurants open on Thanksgiving, according to OpenTable
Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don't really have to cook on Thanksgiving.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
This North Texas city has been selected to host the 2030 NCAA Men's Final Four
ARLINGTON, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to North Texas in 2030!. Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one of four future host sites for the tournament. This will be the second time the Final Four...
Comments / 0