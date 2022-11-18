We allow 10’s of thousands to cross our borders with absolutely no paperwork or ID, we don’t require ID for voting but we need a passport or special ID to travel within our own country??? BS!!
This is a classic example of how this country moved to socialism. Just because they say so, made it so. I for one will never get one of these as we should not need a passport to move from state to another.
This is why I am becoming a NON CITIZEN NATIONALIST with that passport to reflect it! Getting a New passport/card as my means of ID! I hope people "wake-up " and see how their rights are being hijacked from this! 🤔😳😠
