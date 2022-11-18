ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

David Kuhn
4d ago

We allow 10’s of thousands to cross our borders with absolutely no paperwork or ID, we don’t require ID for voting but we need a passport or special ID to travel within our own country??? BS!!

Frank Zanazaro
4d ago

This is a classic example of how this country moved to socialism. Just because they say so, made it so. I for one will never get one of these as we should not need a passport to move from state to another.

Azizah White Diaby
4d ago

This is why I am becoming a NON CITIZEN NATIONALIST with that passport to reflect it! Getting a New passport/card as my means of ID! I hope people "wake-up " and see how their rights are being hijacked from this! 🤔😳😠

