ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Christopher Newport jumps Emory for Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll’s No. 1

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk7Ym_0jFyj1tk00

With two victories in its final three fall tournaments, Christopher Newport is the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III coaches poll’s top-ranked team for Nov. 18.

The Captains, who jumped from No. 5 in the Oct. 28 poll, received all nine first-place votes and 413 points for their first No. 1 ranking of 2022-23.

Emory (five first-place votes), Methodist (one first-place vote), Wittenberg (one first-place vote), and Piedmont round out the top five. Carnegie Mellon, Redlands, Willamette, Illinois Wesleyan and Washington & Lee complete the top 10.

The biggest movers with Christopher Newport were Saint John’s (MN) (one first-place vote), who rose from No. 20 to No. 16, and Sewanee (No. 18 from No. 22).

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Christopher Newport (9) 413 5

2 Emory (5) 401 1

3 Methodist (1) 399 2

4 Wittenberg (1) 364 3

5 Piedmont 344 4

6 Carnegie Mellon 336 6

7 Redlands 316 7

8 Willamette 293 8

9 Illinois Wesleyan 285 10

10 Washington & Lee 270 9

11 Oglethorpe 248 12

12 LeTourneau 209 14

13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 195 11

14 Guilford 172 13

15 Texas-Dallas 168 16

16 Saint Johns (MN) (1) 165 20

17 Pomona-Pitzer 161 15

18 Sewanee 125 22

19 Huntingdon 118 18

20 Greensboro 95 17

21 Trinity (TX) 91 21

22 California Lutheran 56 18

23 RPI 46 24

24 Aurora 43 23

25 East Texas Baptist 33 25

Others receiving votes: Rochester (24); Gettysburg (19); Dallas (18); Babson (14); Berry (14); Kenyon (14); Rhodes (13); Hamilton (10); Bethel (9); Skidmore (9); Gustavus Adolphus (8); Wisconsin-Eau Claire (6); Centre (5); Luther (4); Southwestern (TX) (4); Averett (2); Franklin & Marshall (2); Concordia (TX) (1); Lynchburg (1); Mary Hardin-Baylor (1); NYU (1).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points

Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday. The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

High school football regional finals set for Friday and Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Eight area teams are three wins away from hoisting state championships and are looking to take the next step this weekend. Phoebus continues its quest for back-to-back state championships, headlining a handful of match-ups between local teams in regional championship games. Region 6A:. (4) Western Branch @...
NORFOLK, VA
abccolumbia.com

Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
allamericanatlas.com

33 Wonderful Things to Do in Williamsburg, Virginia

So many of the things to do in Williamsburg, Virginia, are based on the history of America, from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond. In fact, it would be a crime not to visit some of the excellent museums and living history exhibits available to you!. But even...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

3 Things To Do This Week: November 21-27

The holidays are approaching quickly, and we'd like to help you plan ahead for those family activities. There is so much to do this week right here in the place we call home. News 3 wouldn't want you or your family to miss out on the fun!. Santa Claus at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton School District receives funding for school security

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

In the kitchen: Ultimate ‘Southern’ stuffing

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman make stuffing for National Stuffing Day and pair it with a holiday cocktail. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy