Christopher Newport jumps Emory for Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll’s No. 1

With two victories in its final three fall tournaments, Christopher Newport is the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III coaches poll’s top-ranked team for Nov. 18.

The Captains, who jumped from No. 5 in the Oct. 28 poll, received all nine first-place votes and 413 points for their first No. 1 ranking of 2022-23.

Emory (five first-place votes), Methodist (one first-place vote), Wittenberg (one first-place vote), and Piedmont round out the top five. Carnegie Mellon, Redlands, Willamette, Illinois Wesleyan and Washington & Lee complete the top 10.

The biggest movers with Christopher Newport were Saint John’s (MN) (one first-place vote), who rose from No. 20 to No. 16, and Sewanee (No. 18 from No. 22).

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points Previous

1 Christopher Newport (9) 413 5

2 Emory (5) 401 1

3 Methodist (1) 399 2

4 Wittenberg (1) 364 3

5 Piedmont 344 4

6 Carnegie Mellon 336 6

7 Redlands 316 7

8 Willamette 293 8

9 Illinois Wesleyan 285 10

10 Washington & Lee 270 9

11 Oglethorpe 248 12

12 LeTourneau 209 14

13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 195 11

14 Guilford 172 13

15 Texas-Dallas 168 16

16 Saint Johns (MN) (1) 165 20

17 Pomona-Pitzer 161 15

18 Sewanee 125 22

19 Huntingdon 118 18

20 Greensboro 95 17

21 Trinity (TX) 91 21

22 California Lutheran 56 18

23 RPI 46 24

24 Aurora 43 23

25 East Texas Baptist 33 25

Others receiving votes: Rochester (24); Gettysburg (19); Dallas (18); Babson (14); Berry (14); Kenyon (14); Rhodes (13); Hamilton (10); Bethel (9); Skidmore (9); Gustavus Adolphus (8); Wisconsin-Eau Claire (6); Centre (5); Luther (4); Southwestern (TX) (4); Averett (2); Franklin & Marshall (2); Concordia (TX) (1); Lynchburg (1); Mary Hardin-Baylor (1); NYU (1).